Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RMT) declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RMT) (the "Fund") has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.28 per share on its Common Stock.  The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on December 23, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2022 (ex-dividend on December 9, 2022).  The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on December 19, 2022.

The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on December 23, 2022 and for 2022 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of November 30, 2022

 

 

FUND

 

DISTRIBUTION
PER SHARE

 

NET INVESTMENT
INCOME

NET REALIZED

SHORT-TERM GAINS

NET REALIZED

LONG-TERM GAINS

RETURN OF
CAPITAL

RMT

$0.28

$0.0159 (6 %)

$0.0068 (2 %)

$0.2573 (92 %)

$0.0000 (0 %)

Estimated Allocations for 2022 through November 30, 2022

 

 

FUND

 

DISTRIBUTION

PER SHARE

 

NET INVESTMENT
INCOME

NET REALIZED

SHORT-TERM GAINS

NET REALIZED

LONG-TERM GAINS

 

RETURN OF
CAPITAL

RMT

$0.95

$0.0539 (6 %)

$0.0230 (2 %)

$0.8731 (92 %)

$0.0000 (0 %)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy.  The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund

Average Annual Total
Return (in relation to NAV
for the 5-year period ending
on 11/30/2022)1

Annualized Current
Distribution Rate (expressed
as a percentage of NAV as of
11/30/2022)2

Cumulative total return (in
relation to NAV for the
fiscal year through
11/30/2022)3

Cumulative fiscal year
Distribution Rate (as a
percentage of NAV as
11/30/2022)4

RMT

8.13 %

10.78 %

-14.39 %

9.14 %



1 

Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns
of the Fund for the five year period ended November 30, 2022.  Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change
in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

2 

The annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage
of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022.

3 

Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2021 to November 30, 2022,
assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January
1, 2022 to November 30, 2022), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2022.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.  The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations of $750 million or less.

For further information on The Royce Fundssm, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-micro-cap-trust-inc-nyse-rmt-declares-fourth-quarter-common-stock-distribution-of-0-28-per-share-301691966.html

SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust

