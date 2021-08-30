U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Jul 31, 2021

·3 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 447,977 shares

  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

CLOSING PRICES AS OF 07/31/21


NAV

13.54

MKT

11.95

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN AS OF 07/31/21

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One-Month*

-2.38

-3.63

Year to Date*

18.24

21.58

One-Year

58.79

67.43

Three-Year

16.07

13.36

Five-Year

17.09

17.91

10-Year

13.08

13.64

*Not Annualized

Important Performance and Expense Information

All performance information reflects past performance, is presented on a total return basis, net of the Fund's investment advisory fee, and reflects the reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Returns as of the recent month-end may be obtained at www.royceinvest.com. The market price of the Fund's shares will fluctuate, so that shares may be worth more or less than their original cost when sold.

The Fund normally invests in micro-cap companies, which may involve considerably more risk than investing in larger-cap companies. The Fund's broadly diversified portfolio does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

PORTFOLIO DIAGNOSTICS


Average Market Cap1

$780.7M

Weighted Average P/B2

2.7x

Net Assets

$600.3M

1 Geometric Average: This weighted calculation uses each portfolio holding's market cap in a way designed to not skew the effect of very large or small holdings; instead, it aims to better identify the portfolio's center, which Royce believes offers a more accurate measure of average market cap than a simple mean or median.

2 Harmonic Average: This weighted calculation evaluates a portfolio as if it were a single stock and measures it overall. It compares the total market value of the portfolio to the portfolio's share in the earnings of its underlying stocks.

The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.

Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

AutoCanada

3.0

PAR Technology

2.7

Mesa Laboratories

2.6

nLIGHT

1.8

Transcat

1.7

Onto Innovation

1.5

Major Drilling Group International

1.4

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Cl. A

1.2

CIRCOR International

1.1

Lindsay Corporation

1.1

TOP FIVE SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Information Technology

22.9

Industrials

18.9

Health Care

15.3

Financials

11.9

Consumer Discretionary

10.1

Recent Developments
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.royceinvest.com

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

Important Disclosure Information
Closed-End Funds are registered investment companies whose shares of common stock may trade at a discount to their net asset value. Shares of each Fund's common stock are also subject to the market risks of investing in the underlying portfolio securities held by the Fund. Royce Fund Services, LLC. ("RFS") is a member of FINRA and has filed this material with FINRA on behalf of each Fund. RFS does not serve as a distributor or as an underwriter to the closed-end funds.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-micro-cap-trust-nyse-rmt-as-of-jul-31-2021-301365357.html

SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust

