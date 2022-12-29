U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.51
    +68.29 (+1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,224.80
    +349.09 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,487.93
    +274.64 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.60
    +42.58 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    -0.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.90
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.34 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9320
    -1.4030 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,591.95
    -24.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.01
    +0.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) as of Nov 30, 2022

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Average weekly trading volume of approximately 754,858 shares

  • Fund's adviser has more than 40 years of small- and micro-cap investment experience

CLOSING PRICES AS OF 11/30/22


NAV

10.39

MKT

9.36

 

AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN AS OF 11/30/22

NAV (%)

MKT (%)

One-Month*

5.91

5.41

Year to Date*

-14.39

-12.79

One-Year

-11.08

-7.99

Three-Year

12.76

13.32

Five-Year

8.13

8.48

10-Year

11.44

11.84

*Not Annualized

Important Performance and Expense Information

All performance information reflects past performance, is presented on a total return basis, net of the Fund's investment advisory fee, and reflects the reinvestment of distributions. Past performance is no guarantee of future results Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Returns as of the recent month-end may be obtained at www.royceinvest.com. The market price of the Fund's shares will fluctuate, so that shares may be worth more or less than their original cost when sold.

The Fund normally invests in micro-cap companies, which may involve considerably more risk than investing in larger-cap companies. The Fund's broadly diversified portfolio does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

PORTFOLIO DIAGNOSTICS


Average Market Cap1

$674.5M

Weighted Average P/E2

12.9x

Weighted Average P/B2                                       

2.0x

Net Assets

$486.5M

1Geometric Average: This weighted calculation uses each portfolio holding's market cap in a way designed to not skew the effect of very large or small holdings; instead, it aims to better identify the portfolio's center, which Royce believes offers a more accurate measure of average market cap than a simple mean or median.


2Harmonic Average: This weighted calculation evaluates a portfolio as if it were a single stock and measures it overall. It compares the total market value of the portfolio to the portfolio's share in the earnings of its underlying stocks.


The Price-Earnings, or P/E, ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its trailing 12-month earnings-per-share (EPS). The Fund's P/E ratio calculation excludes companies with zero or negative earnings (25% of portfolio holdings as of 11/30/22). The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.


The Price-to-Book, or P/B, Ratio is calculated by dividing a company's share price by its book value per share.

Portfolio Composition

TOP 10 POSITIONS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO
CHANGE)

Transcat

2.2

Mesa Laboratories

1.7

CIRCOR International

1.7

Major Drilling Group International

1.6

EVI Industries

1.5

Lindsay Corporation

1.5

Clearfield

1.4

Sprott

1.4

PAR Technology

1.3

Richardson Electronics

1.3

 

TOP FIVE SECTORS

% OF NET ASSETS (SUBJECT TO
CHANGE)

Information Technology

19.5

Industrials

19.3

Financials

11.1

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Net of Outstanding
Line of Credit

9.8

Health Care

9.7

 

Recent Developments
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company whose shares of Common Stock (RMT) are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

Daily net asset values (NAVs) for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. are now available on our website and online through most ticker symbol lookup services and on broker terminals under the symbol XOTCX. For more information, please call The Royce Funds at (800) 221-4268 or visit our website at www.royceinvest.com

An investor in Royce Micro-Cap Trust should consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, fees, and expenses carefully before investing.

Important Disclosure Information
Closed-End Funds are registered investment companies whose shares of common stock may trade at a discount to their net asset value. Shares of each Fund's common stock are also subject to the market risks of investing in the underlying portfolio securities held by the Fund. Royce Fund Services, LLC. ("RFS") is a member of FINRA and has filed this material with FINRA on behalf of each Fund. RFS does not serve as a distributor or as an underwriter to the closed-end funds.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-micro-cap-trust-nyse-rmt-as-of-nov-30-2022-301711178.html

SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Signals Opening for Foreign Carmakers on EV Subsidy

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department signaled some imported cars will qualify for electric-vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, a move that could assuage Asian and European allies’ concerns about the sweeping climate legislation.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are Omicro

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Could Have Had His First Margin Call for Twitter Loan

    Based on the agreement Elon Musk signed to help fund his Twitter purchase, he has experienced his first margin call because of Tesla's stock-price declines.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2023

    No matter how volatile the stock market is in 2023, these tried-and-true companies can deliver for their shareholders.

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month Next Year? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks typically pay a dividend every three months. Three stocks that together can generate regular, monthly income for your portfolio are Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Merck is a top drug manufacturer with one of the best-selling products in the healthcare industry, Keytruda.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells workers not to worry about 'stock market craziness'

    As first reported by EV blog Electrek, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a letter to employees last night, thanking them for their hard work this year. However this year, in sort of a post script, Musk told employees, “don’t be too bothered by stock market craziness,” and that he still believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company in the world.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • My Unusual (For Me) 2023 Stock Pick Has Quietly Become a Dividend Champion

    The shares currently trade at 13x 2023 consensus earnings estimates, which is actually not all that far out of line from where INTC has traded over the past several years. Bolstering the story here is Intel's 36.5 cent quarterly dividend, which equates to a healthy 5.6% yield. Intel has somewhat quietly become a dividend champion over the years, and has raised it at an 8.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past 15 years.

  • 3 Top Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

    2022 has been a brutal year for stocks -- with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite on track for their worst performances since 2008. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Nucor (NYSE: NUE) are three dividend stocks that are all up year to date and could have more room to run. Lee Samaha (Emerson Electric): The argument that Emerson Electric is undervalued is based on a comparison with its automation peer, Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK).

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?