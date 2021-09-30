U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

Royole & Airbus unveil the first three cabin flexible display prototypes at Airshow China

·2 min read

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royole and Airbus confirmed the appetite for cabin flexible display solutions, after presenting the first three cabin flexible display prototypes this week at Airshow China, building on the partnership established between the two brands in 2018.

Mr. Hong Zhao, COO of Royole Corporation, and Alejandro Morales, Airbus Project Leader for Flexible Display, attended the Airshow China to showcase together the cabin flexible display prototypes
"Fully flexible display is an ultra-thin and ultra-light cutting-edge technology, adapting to any cabin surface with minimum integration efforts. Working as a 'sticker', it is the human-machine interface of the future in aviation, we are making it real with Royole, and we will continue to work together to push the boundaries of what is possible for aviation," said Alejandro Morales, Airbus project leader for Flexible Display.

"Utilizing fully flexible displays instead of traditional LCDs in aircraft can reduce both cost and weight, saving fuel and reducing carbon emissions in airliners," said Mr. Hong Zhao, COO of Royole Corporation, "which will provide new paths to improving the sustainability of our world."

Royole's flexible solutions will save hundreds of thousands dollars (USD) of fuel each year, and meet the industry's strict quality and safety standards, passing the AS9100 and DO160 tests for flammability, toxicity and smoke. Today, Royole is the only flexible display manufacturer that can deal with the high demanding requirements of aircraft cabin.

Flexible electronics can improve both the sustainability and value of commercial airlines, improving passenger experiences, re-imagining inflight entertainment, and creating new spaces for advertisers. It also represents the future of semiconductors that will drive category innovation, promoting a more environmentally sustainable future and enhancing many aspects of consumers lives.

PR Contact:
PR_Global@royole.com

About Royole Corporation
Royole Corporation is the global leader in flexible technology solutions, revolutionizing the way people experience and interact with the world. Royole's end-to-end proprietary technologies span fully flexible displays and sensors, delivering next-generation enterprise and consumer experiences that transform the way people live, work and engage with technology.

Since its inception, Royole has achieved multiple industry milestones, including developing the world's thinnest, full-color fully flexible display, the world's first mass production facility for fully flexible displays, and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with flexible display brought to market, FlexPai®.

Founded in 2012, Royole Corporation has offices in Shenzhen, Beijing, Hong Kong, Japan, California and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit: www.global.royole.com.

