RPC, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

·1 min read
ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (833) 579-0910 or (778) 560-2620 for international callers, and use conference ID number 5965842. For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Ben M. Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-conference-call-301515104.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

