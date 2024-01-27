RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Operator: Good morning and thank you for joining us for RPC Incorporated’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today’s call will be hosted by Ben Palmer, President and CEO; and Mike Schmit, Chief Financial Officer. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentations, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. I would like to advise everyone that this conference call is being recorded. I’ll now turn the call over to Mr. Schmit.

Mike Schmit: Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the statements that will be made on this call could be forward-looking in nature and reflect a number of known and unknown risks. Please refer to our press release issued today, along with our 2022 10-K and other public filings that outline those risks, all of which can be found on RPC’s website at www.rpc.net. In today’s earnings release and conference call, we’ll be referring to several non-GAAP measures of operating performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow us to compare performance consistently over various periods. Our press release issued today and our website contain reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. I’ll now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Ben Palmer.

Ben Palmer: Thank you, Mike and thank you for joining our call this morning. We closed out the year with strong sequential fourth quarter revenues and EBITDA increases, as expected, following a soft third quarter. And for the year, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $374 million and free cash flow of $214 million. We also completed the acquisition of Spinnaker to strengthen and diversify our business and we are still able to end the year debt-free. We have a solid balance sheet that can support both investments in our business and consistent returns of capital to shareholders. To elaborate further on the fourth quarter, we started off strong, have felt the impact of falling oil prices later in the quarter. During our third quarter call, we noted that with all above [80] [ph], we and our customers should have a favorable environment for activity and utilization.

At that time, we had indications from our customers that there would be a limited holiday slowdown. Obviously, we fell below 80 in early November and dipped below 70 in early December, has declined calls completion postponements, and more holiday downtime than originally anticipated. While the fourth quarter financial results did show a substantial improvement from a very soft third quarter, the December low prevented us from delivering even higher growth. Our pressure pumping activities increased sharply from the third quarter, but still below our expectations. Regarding pricing discipline, as expected, we were able to secure work at more attractive pricing in the fourth quarter, and certain opportunities we opted to forego during the third quarter.

As for our workforce, our 10 horizontal fleets plus our two vertical fleets remain staffed, but we are monitoring conditions closely and we’ll implement contingent cost actions as appropriate. Spinnaker acquisition was an important strategic decision for RPC, growing our cementing business, increasing our scale and expanding our customer relationships. Performance remained solid despite a softer environment. Integration on all fronts has gone well, and we are excited about its future. Mike will now discuss the quarter’s financial results.

Mike Schmit: Thanks, Ben. I’ll start with a few quick financial highlights for the year and then go into some more detail about the fourth quarter. For the full year 2023, revenues were $1.6 billion, increasing 1% versus last year. Diluted EPS was $0.90, which included a $0.07 negative impact from pension settlement costs in the first half of the year. So, adjusted EPS was $0.97, and adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat at $374 million. We generated strong operating free cash flow in 2023. Operating cash flow was $395 million. And after a CapEx of $181 million, free cash flow was $214 million. Recall, we spent nearly $79 million to acquire the Spinnaker cementing business in early Q3. For the year, we spent $21 billion on share repurchases, of which, $19 million was through our buyback program.

We also paid $35 million in dividends. Thus, returning more than $50 million of capital to our shareholders. Our strong financial position of $223 million at year end, as well as our projected future cash generation, we’ll continue to support organic investments in our business, potential M&A activities and further capital returns to our shareholders, while also providing a solid cash buffer in an uncertain market. We are proud of our continued strong financial position, a function of our ongoing discipline and consistent conservative approach. Now I’ll cover our fourth quarter results with sequential comparisons to the third quarter of 2023. Revenues increased 90% to $395 million, driven by a significant increase in pressure pumping revenues.

Last quarter, we signaled a strong sequential rebound, and that’s what we experienced. Breaking down our operating segments, Technical Services revenues increased 22%, driven by growth in pressure pumping activity, our largest service line in our segment. Technical Services represented 94% of our total fourth quarter revenues. While our Support Services segment revenues were down 14% and represented 6% of our total revenues in the quarter. The following is a breakdown of our fourth quarter revenues for our top five service lines. Pressure pumping was 47.2% of revenues; downhole tools, 23.3%; coiled tubing, 9.4%; cementing, 6.5%; and rental tools, 4.4%. Together these top five service lines accounted for 91% of our revenues. Cost of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization during the fourth quarter grew to $279.4 million from $239.1 million or a 17% increase.

We did see some operating leverage in the quarter, particularly on fixed labor costs. SG&A expenses were $38.1 million, down from $42 million. The reduction in SG&A expenses was due to a variety of discretionary cost controls coupled with lower incentive compensation. Diluted EPS was $0.19 in the fourth quarter, up from $0.08 in the third quarter. There were no non-GAAP adjustments to those EPS figures. Adjusted EBITDA increased 53% to $79.5 million. With adjusted EBITDA margin, increasing 440 basis points to 20.1%. Now I’ll discuss our 2023 and expected 2024 capital spending. As mentioned, capital expenditures were $181 million for 2023, below our expected range of $200 million to $250 million. Given market conditions that evolved in the latter half of the year, we tightly managed capital expenditures and the completion of some projects were delayed into early 2024.

For the coming year, we again project capital expenditures to be in the range of $200 million to $250 million. A key element of this plan is the delivery of a new Tier 4 DGB fleet, which we expect to place in the service by the end of the second quarter. I’ll now turn it back over to Ben for some closing remarks.

Ben Palmer: Thank you, Mike. So bottom line, we rebounded sharply from the third quarter air pocket. However, falling oil prices and customer indications of budget exhaustion late in the quarter curbed the magnitude of that bounce back. Built visibility is of course limited and January weather has been a challenge, but we’re getting signals from our customers for general near-term stability potential for growth as the year progresses. As Mike referenced our capital spending plans for 2024 include a new Tier 4 DGB fleet, which will replace a Tier 2 diesel fleet, thus, we won’t be adding pressure pumping capacity to the marketplace. Consistent with previous comments, we’re taking a patient and disciplined approach to upgrading our pressure pumping assets to more attractive dual-fuel, lower emission equipment.

With the addition of this Tier 4 DGB fleet, we will have three in total, plus two Tier 2 DGB fleets, and three Tier 4 diesel fleets. Additionally, we’re operating two Tier 2 diesel vertical fleets. So in total, 8 of our 10 horizontal fleets will be ESG-friendly. We remain on the sidelines with respect to electric fleets until their solutions we feel make economic sense for our business and customers. Lastly, with Spinnaker integration essentially complete, we’re looking for additional strategic acquisitions to strengthen our business. Well RPC currently offers a wide variety of services required both large and small E&Ps, we see opportunities to increase our scale and broaden our customer relationships. We are patient in buyers and believe a potential silver lining to current industry conditions will be the availability of attractive acquisition targets.

In the meantime, our balance sheet is quite strong, supporting our $0.04 per share of quarterly cash dividend, which our Board just approved, together with opportunistic share buybacks. I’d like to thank our employees across the company for another year of dedication and resilience. We’re especially proud that through tubing solutions, our downhole tools company has been recognized as a 2023 top workplace at Oklahoma. This prestigious accolade is a testament to our commitment fostering a vibrant and inclusive work environment. You’ll be able to read more about our values as well as other corporate initiatives we plan to issue RPC’s first sustainability report very soon. In closing, I want to reiterate that in an often volatile market, our discipline remains consistent, our focus on financial stability and long-term shareholder returns.

Thanks for joining us this morning. And at this time, we’re happy to address any questions.

