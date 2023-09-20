RPMGlobal Holdings (ASX:RUL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, RPMGlobal Holdings (ASX:RUL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RPMGlobal Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = AU$6.0m ÷ (AU$115m - AU$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, RPMGlobal Holdings has an ROCE of 9.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Software industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RPMGlobal Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for RPMGlobal Holdings.

What Can We Tell From RPMGlobal Holdings' ROCE Trend?

RPMGlobal Holdings' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 552% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 43% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, RPMGlobal Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 112% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

