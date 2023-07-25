This RPMGlobal Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in RPMGlobal Holdings Limited's (ASX:RUL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RPMGlobal Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Ross Walker bought AU$150k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$1.62. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Ross Walker was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Ross Walker purchased 200.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$1.50. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that RPMGlobal Holdings insiders own 10% of the company, worth about AU$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RPMGlobal Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded RPMGlobal Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in RPMGlobal Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in RPMGlobal Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

