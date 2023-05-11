What RPMGlobal Holdings Limited's (ASX:RUL) P/S Is Not Telling You

When close to half the companies in the Software industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.8x, you may consider RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 4x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

What Does RPMGlobal Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times haven't been great for RPMGlobal Holdings as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as RPMGlobal Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 14%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 8.6% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 22% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 24% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that RPMGlobal Holdings' P/S is higher than its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Analysts are forecasting RPMGlobal Holdings' revenues to only grow on par with the rest of the industry, which has lead to the high P/S ratio being unexpected. The fact that the revenue figures aren't setting the world alight has us doubtful that the company's elevated P/S can be sustainable for the long term. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

