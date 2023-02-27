U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.91
    +22.87 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,950.84
    +133.92 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,499.56
    +104.61 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.64
    +12.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    -0.93 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.79
    -0.15 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    -0.0210 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0114 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1600
    -0.2460 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,227.18
    -24.83 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.42
    -5.99 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

RPS PRINCIPALS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 592

·2 min read

Public School Officials Look Forward to Bargaining After Historic Victory

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 98 percent voting in favor of union representation, over 150 principals, assistant principals, directors, and other Richmond Public Schools (RPS) administrative staff have joined Teamsters Local 592. The workers are one of the first groups of public school principals in the Commonwealth of Virginia to unionize.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"I'd like to congratulate these hardworking men and women, who work tirelessly to ensure the success of our children and our community, on this historic and incredible achievement," said Jim Smith, Local 592 President. "I'd also like to thank Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and Local 822 President James Wright, as well as Teamsters Local 322 President Brian Peyton, who played a critical role in this successful organizing effort."

The Teamster organizing effort at RPS began in August of last year. The Richmond School Board became the first school district in Virginia to extend collective bargaining rights to its workers in December 2021. RPS teachers ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with the Richmond Education Association (REA) in December.

"We look forward to negotiating a collective bargaining agreement that gets us a seat at the table, a voice on the job, and a more active role in the decision-making process that impacts our careers," said the RPS Teamster Organizing Committee in a joint statement. "We're excited about partnering with parents, students, our REA brothers and sisters, the school board, and everyone else who will work with us in our mission to ensure the greatest possible level of success for our students and the school community."

Teamsters Local 592 serves drivers, warehouse staff, and a wide variety of other workers in both the private and public sector throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. For more information, go to local592.org/

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rps-principals-join-teamsters-local-592-301756852.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 592

Recommended Stories

  • China Coal Accident Prompts Nationwide Checks on Mine Safety

    (Bloomberg) -- The deadly coal mine accident in northern China last week has triggered nationwide safety checks, sparking concerns that the supply of the nation’s mainstay fuel could be disrupted just as demand is recovering.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest:

  • 5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

    At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under tons of rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China. Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although authorities have reduced their toll greatly by emphasizing safety and closing smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment. Meanwhile, rescue efforts were continuing at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolian region’s Alxa League.

  • Tate: Romania OKs 3rd extension of influencer's detention

    A Romanian court on Monday upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said. Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.

  • Old Racist Gun Laws Enter Modern-Day Legal Battles

    Government lawyers, asked to find historical support for firearm restrictions, reluctantly cite laws that kept guns from Black people, Native Americans and Catholics.

  • Stellantis, unions agree 2,000 voluntary job cuts in Italy this year

    MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis and unions signed an agreement to cut up to 2,000 workers from the carmaker's Italian operations this year through voluntary redundancies, workers' representatives said on Monday. A spokesman for Stellantis confirmed the agreement but had no further comment. Proposed packages will be smaller for younger workers, while office workers will also be offered relocation schemes, unions said.

  • With AmazonSmile gone, here’s how to donate to charity while shopping at Walmart, Chewy, Walgreens and other stores

    Retailers including Walmart, Walgreens and Chewy.com give shoppers the opportunity to support charities, either directly or indirectly

  • Italy migrant tragedy death toll over 60; dozens missing

    The death toll rose to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy's southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies Monday, driving home once again the desperate and dangerous boat crossings of people seeking to reach Europe. At least seven of the dead were children who perished after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the shoals off the Calabrian coast Sunday. Another 80 people survived, but more were feared dead given survivor reports that the boat, which set off from Turkey last week, had carried about 170 people.

  • 'Dilbert,' Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks

    “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams continued to see his reach shrink Monday as dozens of newspapers and a major comic strip platform said they would no longer publish his long-running office workplace comic strip over his recent racist remarks. Newspaper readers around the country were greeted by notes from publishers — and, in at least one instance, a blank space — alerting them to outlets’ decision to stop running the popular comic. Adams’ fate was effectively sealed Sunday evening when “Dilbert” distributor Andrews McMeel Universal said it was severing ties to the cartoonist.

  • West Bank Shooting Sparks Israeli Settler Protests

    Groups of Israeli settlers rioted in the West Bank late Sunday after the fatal shooting of two Israelis by a Palestinian gunman. A Palestinian man was also killed, Palestinian health officials said. The violence came during a rare gathering of security officials at a summit in Jordan. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

  • Pope to visit Hungary in April, migration and war on agenda

    Pope Francis will visit Hungary at the end of April, the Vatican said Monday, in a trip expected to focus on migration to Europe and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The April 28-30 trip to Budapest represents a proper state visit after Francis made a brief, hours-long stopover in 2021 to close out a church conference.

  • U.S. Labor Department probes Hearthside Food Solutions for possible child labor violations -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation against Hearthside Food Solutions, a U.S. food contractor that makes and packages products for well-known snack and cereal brands, for reportedly employing underage workers and violating child labor laws, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. The company has come under scrutiny after a New York Times investigation showed Hearthside's factories employed underage workers making Chewy granola bars and bags of Lucky Charms and Cheetos, which the company would later ship around the country. "We can confirm that we have opened an investigation," a spokesman for the Department of Labor told Reuters.

  • New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

    A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region, causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, authorities said. More than 100 people were injured as a result of Monday's quake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, Yunus Sezer, the chief of the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ready Capital (RC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Ready Capital (RC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.44% and 44.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60

    A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flare that make it a must-read. Buffett took just two pages of the relatively brief 11-page letter to go over events of the past year and there wasn’t a lot of insight. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession.

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • High Costs to Mar Rivian (RIVN) Q4 Earnings Despite Sales Growth

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rivian's (RIVN) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at $1.89 and $714 million, respectively.