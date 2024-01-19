RPT-UPDATE 1-Atlas Air says a cargo aircraft landed in Miami after engine malfunction

(Repeats to add Boeing's RIC)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - A cargo aircraft landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after departure from Miami International Airport, Atlas Air said on Friday.

The aircraft was a Boeing 747-8, according to Flightaware data.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the company said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and no injuries were reported, Miami International Airport said in a separate statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)