Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,820.00
    +8.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,665.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,182.25
    +72.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.40
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    +0.27 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,028.90
    +7.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.78
    -0.35 (-2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2675
    -0.0033 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1940
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,188.16
    -1,543.68 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.55
    +48.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.10 (+1.40%)
     

RPT-UPDATE 1-Atlas Air says a cargo aircraft landed in Miami after engine malfunction

Reuters

(Repeats to add Boeing's RIC)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - A cargo aircraft landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after departure from Miami International Airport, Atlas Air said on Friday.

The aircraft was a Boeing 747-8, according to Flightaware data.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the company said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and no injuries were reported, Miami International Airport said in a separate statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

Advertisement