RPT-From helicopters to ads, India's ruling party snaps up bulk of election props

Shivangi Acharya and Tanvi Mehta
3 min read
0
In this article:

(Repeats for wider distribution, no change to text)

By Shivangi Acharya and Tanvi Mehta

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - Campaigning is gathering pace in India's general elections, the world's largest with nearly a billion eligible voters, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party races ahead of its opponents in cornering resources, from helicopters to online advertisements.

Voting starts on Friday, with ballots to be counted on June 4 in the weeks-long elections, at which the BJP seeks its most decisive victory yet, riding India's best-funded campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seen winning a third term.

In the months to the run-up, the BJP has snared the largest share of reservations for domestic private helicopters to fly its leaders to all corners of the far-flung nation, an industry official said.

"The largest party has more campaigning to do because of the share of their election touring," said Rajesh Bali, managing director of the Business Aircraft Operators Association.

"They are covering more areas."

Demand for helicopters, the preferred vehicle of canvassing politicans, has risen about a third from the last elections in 2019, Bali told Reuters, with the BJP making up more than 60% of election activity, followed by the opposition Congress.

That figure excludes arrangements for Modi, who has criss-crossed India ahead of the polls, as his travel is officially managed by the government.

India has a registered fleet of about 250 civil helicopters, official data shows, 26 owned by the government or its units.

The BJP spent about 782 million rupees ($9.4 million) on helicopters and aircraft during state campaigns, compared to 214.4 million by the Congress, or just over a quarter of its rival, in fiscal 2022/23, official audited reports showed in January.

Polls predict a comfortable win for Modi, but Congress says the election is closer than how it's been projected.

More resources offer a clear advantage by helping to improve visibility in the race, said Ashok Lavasa, a former election commissioner.

"I don't know, in the real world, how much visibility impacts the voter’s mind," he told Reuters. "But I am sure if that was not the case, they would not be doing this kind of expenditure."

In 2024, the BJP is also the top political advertiser on search giant Google, data shows.

Modi's party accounted for nearly a third of the total spend of 1.38 billion rupees ($16.16 million) on 119,387 political advertisements on Google this year, the Google Ads Transparency Center says, or 432 million rupees.

In contrast, Congress spent less than a quarter, at 110 million rupees.

Facebook has shown similar trends, with Modi's party doling out 81 million rupees for Facebook pages against the Congress expenditure of nearly 26 million rupees, as it is unable to match the BJP's poll war chest.

The BJP spent 8.6 billion rupees on election-related ads and publicity while the Congress spent about 767 million rupees in the last fiscal year 2022/23, audited party reports show.

The largest beneficiary of a now-scrapped controversial funding mechanism of electoral bonds, the BJP got over half the donations of 120.1 billion rupees from the time the instruments were launched until the March 2023 end of the fiscal year.

As the party's main funding channel, the bonds accounted for more than half the contributions it received over the past five years, except for fiscal 2020/21.

That year's donations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the party's audited annual reports show.

Congress, the only party to offer significant competition nationally for the BJP, has accused Modi of trying to cripple it financially ahead of the polls by briefly freezing its accounts in an income-tax case. ($1=83.5010 rupees)

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Tanvi Mehta; Graphics by Riddhima Talwani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • The Fed may have pumped so much money into the economy that it's now taking way longer to cut rates

    Interest rate cuts may not come so soon amid strong job growth and persistent inflation.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • OCC was ‘asleep at the wheel’ on NYCB, Warren says

    The Massachusetts Democrat and another senator asked the regulator's acting chief why it approved NYCB's merger with Flagstar when the FDIC didn't and when it saw red flags.

  • Schumer says US will provide $6.1 billion to Micron Technology for chip plants in NY, Idaho

    The Biden administration has reached an agreement to provide $6.1 billion in government support for Micron Technology to produce advanced memory computer chips in New York and Idaho. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., personally courted Micron to build what would ultimately be a set of four chip factories near Syracuse in the town of Clay. ”It will be the biggest memory chip plant in America,” said Schumer.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Biden gets Trumpy on trade

    Biden is borrowing a Trump tactic by proposing new tariffs on a few Chinese imports. But it's far from the Full Trump.

  • Voting technology company settles lawsuit against far-right news outlet over 2020 election claims

    A voting technology company targeted by bogus fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election settled a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against a conservative news outlet. The settlement between Florida-based Smartmatic and One America News Network is the latest development in a larger legal pushback by voting equipment companies that became ensnared in wild conspiracy theories falsely claiming they had flipped votes and cost former President Donald Trump reelection.