U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    +0.67 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.21 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,835.78
    +1,687.90 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

RPT Realty Announces Tax Reporting Information For Its 2021 Dividend Distributions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RPT Realty
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RPT

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today tax reporting information for the 2021 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.

The January 4, 2021 preferred share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2021. The January 3, 2022 common and preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2022.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Common Shares (NYSE: RPT); CUSIP #’s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Gross
Distribution
per share

Total
Ordinary
Dividend

Qualified
Dividend1

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

Return of
Capital2

Section
199A
Dividend3

2/11/2021

3/19/2021

4/1/2021

$0.075000

$0.014872

$0.003025

$0.000000

$0.060128

$0.011847

4/28/2021

6/18/2021

7/1/2021

$0.075000

$0.014872

$0.003025

$0.000000

$0.060128

$0.011847

7/27/2021

9/20/2021

10/1/2021

$0.120000

$0.023795

$0.004839

$0.000000

$0.096205

$0.018956

Total

$0.270000

$0.053539

$0.010889

$0.000000

$0.216461

$0.042650

100.0000%

19.8293%

0.0000%

80.1707%


Preferred Shares (NYSE: RPT.PD); CUSIP #’s 74971D 200 and 751452608

Declaration
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Gross
Distribution
per share

Total
Ordinary
Dividend

Qualified
Dividend1

Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution

Return of
Capital2

Section
199A
Dividend3

10/28/2020

12/18/2020

1/4/2021

$0.906250

$0.906250

$0.184305

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.721945

2/11/2021

3/19/2021

4/1/2021

$0.906250

$0.906250

$0.184305

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.721945

4/28/2021

6/18/2021

7/1/2021

$0.906250

$0.906250

$0.184305

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.721945

7/27/2021

9/20/2021

10/1/2021

$0.906250

$0.906250

$0.184305

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.721945

Total

$3.625000

$3.625000

$0.737220

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.887780

100.0000%

100.0000%

0.0000%

0.0000%


(1)

Included in Total Ordinary Dividend.

(2)

Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment.

(3)

Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the

Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Total Ordinary Dividend".

This information is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2021 federal income tax returns. Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2021 distributions.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2021, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 57 multi-tenant shopping centers (including nine shopping centers owned through a joint venture) and 30 net lease retail properties (all of which are owned through a separate joint venture) which together represent 14.0 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 92.5% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao
Senior Vice President - Finance
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations, plans or beliefs concerning future events and may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “continue” or similar terms. Although the forward-looking statements made in this document are based on our good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and our best judgment based upon current information, certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to predict or control. These factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy the closing conditions and/or complete the acquisitions described herein on the terms currently contemplated or at all, the Company's success or failure in implementing its business strategy; economic conditions generally and in the commercial real estate and finance markets specifically; the cost and availability of capital, which depends in part on the Company's asset quality and its relationships with lenders and other capital providers; the effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants; the Company's business prospects and outlook; and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular those set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which you should interpret as being heightened as a result of the numerous and ongoing adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Why Roblox Tumbled This Week

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have tumbled 15% from where they finished trading last week as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no news specific to the game company. The stock indexes also approaching correction levels earlier in the week on fears of interest rate hikes and economic decline likely also contributed to the downward trajectory of Roblox's stock. Interest in Roblox is still being driven by the potential it has for being a metaverse winner.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Battery tech: QuantumScape CEO talks innovation and focus on ‘core beachhead’

    QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's partnership with Fluence Energy and the outlook for battery development.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Buy These 2 Stocks at Discounted Prices — They Have Over 70% Upside, Says Oppenheimer

    This past month has seen the bears come out, as the market has entered a correction. The NASDAQ is down 13% since the start of 2022, a loss that has actually erased its 12-month gain. The S&P 500 hasn’t dipped quite that far yet, but is still down 8% year-to-date. The drop has had investors questioning whether or not the previous year’s sustained bull run has ended. Looking at the macro situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus would advise investors not to turn pess

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Apple stock pops after blowout earnings report, Robinhood stock up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock gains accelerate into the close: S&P 500 adds 2.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies and another hot print on inflation at the end of another volatile week.

  • Here's Why Fair Isaac Is Jumping Higher Today

    The stock market was having a modestly strong day on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average flat and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by less than 1% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. Since we're now well into earnings season, you might have guessed that is what's fueling the move today. Fair Isaac reported its latest results (from its fiscal first quarter) after the market's close on Thursday, and it's not difficult to see why investors might be impressed.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Dropped Before Climbing on Friday

    The e-commerce platform was on the receiving end of some negative commentary from Wall Street, but the news wasn't all bad.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Poised to Benefit From the Coming Rate Hikes

    The year 2022 is barely one month old, and the stock market is starting it off with sharp downturn. In a way, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Inflation started taking off in the second half of last year, and reached an annualized rate of 7% in December. The Federal Reserve, normally tasked with watchdogging inflation, had already been talking about raising interest rates; this anti-inflationary move was a possibility that moved to a probability. Now it’s certainty, and sooner rather than later