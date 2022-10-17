U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.56
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.70
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    +0.49 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0180 (+1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9950
    +0.2750 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.84
    +237.91 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.85
    +8.39 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
RPT Realty Awarded Green Star For Excellence In ESG Performance

RPT Realty
·3 min read
RPT Realty
RPT Realty

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded owner and operator of open-air shopping centers, announced today that it made meaningful progress towards its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and sustainability goals as measured by the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) Real Estate Assessment. GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated ESG data to financial markets.

“In a short period, we have evolved our mindsets, organizational behaviors and vision to create an actionable sustainability strategy that will help protect and create value for our stakeholders, while being good stewards of our communities and our employees. While we are pleased with this year’s recognition, our focus remains on positioning the company for a more sustainable future,” said Brian Harper, President and CEO.

GRESB awarded RPT a Green Star for excellence in ESG performance. RPT also meaningfully increased its total GRESB score by 33% versus 2021. The Company is pleased to have received a score of 93% in the Management Component, and to have scored 13% higher than peers in the Performance Component. RPT has become a champion for ESG excellence, with nearly perfect scores on the “S” and “G” elements of GRESB, and an “E” score that is approximately 8% higher than the benchmark average.

“We have come a long way in our ESG strategy due to a clear vision, measurable goals and a dedicated team,” said Michael McBride, Senior Vice President of Asset Management & Sustainability. “We are honored an organization of GRESB’s caliber has recognized this growth, and we look forward to building on our corporate purpose of Turning Commercial Ground into Common Ground through our ongoing sustainability efforts.”

Please see the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report, as well as the Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Governance sections of RPT’s website to learn more about the Company’s ESG and sustainability initiatives.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “RPT.” For additional information about the Company, please visit rptrealty.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated ESG data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

Company Contact:

Alyssa Dart, Director of Communications and Brand Strategy
19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002
New York, New York 10036
adart@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1415


