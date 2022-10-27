U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.60
    +0.69 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.51
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0120 (-1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2590
    -0.1010 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,422.41
    -337.87 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.07
    -7.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

RPT Realty Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Share Dividends

RPT Realty
·2 min read
RPT Realty
RPT Realty

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a fourth quarter 2022 regular cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The Board of Trustees also approved a fourth quarter 2022 Series D convertible preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The current conversion ratio of the Series D convertible preferred shares can be found on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com/shareholder-information/dividends. The dividends for the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 are payable on January 3, 2023 for shareholders of record on December 20, 2022.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of June 30, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 47 wholly-owned shopping centers, 10 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 47 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director - Finance and Investments
19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002
New York, New York 10036
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock dives amid earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down Amazon's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Apple revenue and profit top Wall Street targets but iPhones light

    Apple Inc on Thursday reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted. Apple's saving grace were Mac sales of $11.5 billion, far head of analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Apple's results showed some resilience in the face of a weak economy and strong U.S. dollar that has led to disastrous reports from many tech companies, although Apple's quarter was saved by its oldest technology, desktop computers, while its star, the iPhone, stumbled.

  • Amazon misses on holiday forecast and cloud growth, profit; stock plunges 20%

    Amazon.com Inc. showed its first quarterly profit of the year Thursday, but predicted that holiday sales and profit would come in well lower than analysts expected while cloud growth slowed, sending shares south in after-hours trading.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $618 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape continues to make step-by-step progress toward commercialization of its EV battery technology.

  • Amazon Stock Dives As Weak Holiday Sales Outlook, Slowing Web Services Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat

    "There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we'll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Apple earnings show iPhone sales miss amid questions about smartphone demand; stock dips

    During a week in which its big-tech peers showed signs that the current economic landscape is weighing on their businesses, Apple Inc. fell short of expectations with its latest quarter of iPhone sales.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Berkshire Hathaway’s strategy and Warren Buffett’s background and go directly to the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Born in 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska, Warren Buffett is […]

  • UPDATE 1-Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year

    Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday cut its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year as a slump in PC demand looks set to worsen and recession fears muddy the outlook for the data center market. PC shipments fell 15.5% in the third quarter, data from Counterpoint Research showed. The research firm expects a 13% drop for the full year, higher than Intel's estimate of a roughly 10% decline.

  • Is Trending Stock Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Was Up Thursday

    Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) surged higher on Thursday, jumping 6.2% shortly after the opening bell at 9:48 a.m. ET. The markets were mixed on Thursday morning as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 400 points at around 1:15 p.m. ET. Annaly Capital Management, a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), posted strong third-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday, which sent the stock price surging higher.

  • Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year

    PC shipments fell 15.5% in the third quarter, data from Counterpoint Research showed. The research firm expects a 13% drop for the full year, higher than Intel's estimate of a roughly 10% decline. Chipmakers have also come under pressure from concerns that the threat of a global recession could prompt clients from the more lucrative data center market to wind down spending.

  • Strong Production to Drive Devon Energy's (DVN) Q3 Earnings

    Devon Energy's (DVN) third-quarter earnings are likely to be driven by strong production and contributions from acquired assets in the Williston Basin.

  • 10 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best crude oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today. The energy industry rebounded sharply in 2022 from the low recorded during the pandemic. According to U.S. Energy Information […]

  • Charles Schwab of Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) Just Spent US$7.5m On Shares

    Those following along with Local Bounti Corporation ( NYSE:LOCL ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Chipmaker Intel Tops Lowered Targets But Slashes Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel beat lowered expectations for the third quarter but slashed its outlook for the fourth quarter.

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.