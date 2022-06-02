RPT Realty To Present At Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

RPT Realty

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com or by using the link below. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the presentation.



RPT Realty Presentation Information

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Presenter: Brian Harper, President & CEO

Webcast Link: RPT Realty REITweek 2022 Presentation

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of March 31, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 47 wholly-owned shopping centers, 10 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 40 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.2% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director - Finance and Investments

19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002

New York, New York 10036

vchao@rptrealty.com

(212) 221-1752



