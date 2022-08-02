RRA/GREA Partners With CVA Commercial Group, An MBE Certified Commercial Real Estate Firm, to Provide Real Estate Brokerage Services to Government, Institutional, and Non-Profit Sectors

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, is pleased to announce a new partnership with industry veteran Vincent Jolly, and CVA Commercial Group. The partnership was formed to support efforts to serve local governments and institutions in real estate acquisitions and dispositions.



Rittenhouse Realty Advisors has had noted success in commercial real estate brokerage since opening in 2013. In recent months they announced a partnership with similar firms around the country, called GREA, to address the needs of private capital groups who own or are growing property portfolios in multiple markets across the US. CVA is a Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), co-founded by Jolly, with a specialized focus on working with government agencies, institutions and non-profit organizations.

“This was a natural partnership for us,” stated Ken Wellar, managing partner at RRA. “With our collective experience and specific industry knowledge we are uniquely positioned to serve these sectors. We’re thrilled to work with Vince, who has a vast depth of knowledge in government, institutional, and non-profit real estate transactions.”

Vince Jolly stated: “I’m very excited to partner with RRA. I’ve worked in this business for a long time and haven’t met more driven and exceptional professionals than the team Ken Wellar and Corey Lonberger have created. I’m also looking forward to being a part of a best-in-class national network like GREA. All of the partner companies have been, and continue to be, the very best in their respective markets. And, being an MBE Certified company, this partnership will enable our collective group to pursue government and institutional contracts and assignments nationally through our vast network of relationships.”

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, is a real estate advisory firm with an extensive focus in the brokerage of multi-family communities throughout the United States. Formed in February 2013 by a group of advisors with more than 30 years of commercial investment sales experience, our focus is on multi-family, mixed-use, and development properties with significant residential components. RRA is a member of GREA with brokerage offices throughout the United States.

Press Contact: Corey Lonberger and Ken Wellar

Managing Partners

215-454-2852



