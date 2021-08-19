U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Rritual Initiates Comprehensive Marketing Campaign to Fuel Rite Aid's National Rollout of Rritual's Product Line

·5 min read
In this article:
Months of planning leads to design of a marketing campaign using leading edge data to support the Rite Aid launch

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual" or the "Company") (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) is excited to announce that the Company is launching a comprehensive marketing campaign to support the national rollout of Rritual products with Rite Aid throughout the USA.

Rritual Superfoods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Rritual Superfoods Inc.)
Rritual Superfoods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Rritual Superfoods Inc.)

The Rite Aid national rollout represents a major achievement for the Rritual brand. It validates both supply and demand for the category, while validating Rritual's product quality and the rapidly growing interest of consumers in functional superfoods. Rritual is striving to not only lead this emerging category, but to define it. A significant part of achieving that goal is accomplished through gaining the trust and support of consumers through top tier retailers such as Rite Aid and CVS.

Rritual Superfoods comprehensive marketing campaign to support Rite Aid's national rollout combines a geo-targeted marketing initiative, with in-store merchandising and RiteAid.com brand building programs. Internal leadership has worked aggressively with agency partners to develop this leading-edge marketing campaign designed to build significant brand awareness for Rritual and drive consumers to Right Aid point of sale locations throughout the USA.

"As we have stated previously, Rritual's retail strategy is disruptive, the Company is aiming at national retailers rather than regional rollouts in order to gain market share and category defining leadership," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual CEO and Director. "Working with our agency partners, our team has developed a program that will maximize the opportunity for growth with Rite Aid, and very importantly deliver data from which we can draw insights to strengthen our marketing programs going forward."

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

About Rritual

Rritual is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products which support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and is positioning itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through www.rritual.com.

Follow Rritual on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rritual-initiates-comprehensive-marketing-campaign-to-fuel-rite-aids-national-rollout-of-rrituals-product-line-301358486.html

SOURCE Rritual Superfoods Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/19/c5596.html

