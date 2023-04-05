RS Abdi Waluyo acquires the world's first photon-counting CT to improve clinical outcomes for patients in Indonesia

NAEOTOM Alpha is world's first CT scanner with photon-counting technology.

RS Abdi Waluyo will be first hospital in Indonesia to offer patients the benefits of photon-counting technology.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Abdi Waluyo located in Jakarta will be the first hospital in Indonesia to acquire the NAEOTOM Alpha, the world's first photon-counting CT with the aim to optimise diagnostic and treatment pathways for patients in the country.

This revolutionary medical imaging system is designed to improve patient diagnosis, treatment and outcomes, and is set to revolutionize medical practices in the country. The NAEOTOM Alpha is a state-of-the-art medical imaging system that offers advanced 3D imaging, allowing doctors to see detailed images of organs, tissues and bones, with unprecedented clarity and precision. In 2021, the American Food and Drug and Food administration (FDA) made an unprecedented statement in its press release and called the system "the first major imaging device advancement for Computed Tomography in nearly a decade". It can provide real-time imaging, enabling doctors to see the movement of organs and tissues in real-time, providing valuable insights to help diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions.

"We are thrilled to introduce the NAEOTOM Alpha to Indonesia," said dr. Prasetyo Andriono, Sp.JP, Director of RS Abdi Waluyo. "This is a game-changing technology which will enable us to stay at the forefront of medical imaging in Indonesia. This system will help improve patient care and outcomes, and we are confident that it will be embraced by medical professionals across the country."

The acquisition of the NAEOTOM Alpha in Indonesia represents a major milestone for the country's healthcare sector, and highlights Indonesia's commitment to providing its citizens with access to the latest medical technologies. It is a testament to the country's ongoing efforts to enhance its healthcare infrastructure, and to its commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of its citizens.

Story continues

"The company's mission is to improve patient care and outcomes by providing medical professionals with the tools they need to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. This system is expected to have a significant impact on the medical community in Indonesia, enabling doctors to make faster and more accurate diagnoses, and to develop more effective treatment plans for their patients," said Alfred Fahringer, Country Head of Siemens Healthineers Indonesia.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

RS Abdi Waluyo was established in year 1986 with a vision to be the premier hospital brand of choice that provides patient-centered care rooted in excellence, compassion, comfort and innovation. As one already established hospital in Jakarta – Indonesia, Abdi Waluyo offers some of the most technologically advanced patient-care equipment in the country. The speed of these state-of-the-art machines allows the physicians to diagnose patients immediately with accuracy because of the decreased procedure time with detailed results. In Abdi Waluyo, we provide patients with the best quality healthcare by combining the most advanced medical equipment and technology available with the expertise of the best trained, skilled and experienced doctors and professional medical staffs with a deep-rooted culture of compassion. For more information, please visit https://www.abdiwaluyo.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/rs-abdi-waluyo-acquires-the-worlds-first-photon-counting-ct-to-improve-clinical-outcomes-for-patients-in-indonesia-301789446.html

SOURCE Siemens Healthineers