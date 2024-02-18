RS Group Insiders Added UK£952.1k Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in RS Group plc's (LON:RS1) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RS Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Simon Pryce bought UK£249k worth of shares at a price of UK£8.04 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£7.92. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months RS Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, RS Group insiders have about 0.05% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.7m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About RS Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no RS Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more RS Group stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in RS Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

