RS Group (LON:RS1) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over RS Group's (LON:RS1) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for RS Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = UK£383m ÷ (UK£2.5b - UK£839m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, RS Group has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured RS Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering RS Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For RS Group Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like RS Group. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 22% and the business has deployed 138% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If RS Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From RS Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that RS Group has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 6.2% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

