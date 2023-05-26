RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that RS Group plc (LON:RS1) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.5% to UK£7.98 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of UK£3.0b were in line with what the analysts predicted, RS Group surprised by delivering a statutory profit of UK£0.60 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for RS Group from 14 analysts is for revenues of UK£3.20b in 2024 which, if met, would be an okay 7.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 9.1% to UK£0.55 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£3.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.56 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at UK£10.85, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on RS Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£14.70 and the most bearish at UK£8.20 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that RS Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 7.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while RS Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

