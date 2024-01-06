Is RS Group plc's (LON:RS1) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already know that RS Group's (LON:RS1) stock increased by 7.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RS Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RS Group is:

17% = UK£236m ÷ UK£1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

RS Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, RS Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to RS Group's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between RS Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 16% in the same 5-year period.

LSE:RS1 Past Earnings Growth January 6th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RS1 fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is RS Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

RS Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 39%, which implies that it retains the remaining 61% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, RS Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 40%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 17%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that RS Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

