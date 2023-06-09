RS Group's (LON:RS1) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

RS Group plc (LON:RS1) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of July to £0.137. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which is above the industry average.

RS Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, RS Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 9.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

RS Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.118 total annually to £0.209. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. RS Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for RS Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like RS Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 14 RS Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is RS Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

