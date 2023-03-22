U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,003.51
    +0.64 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,519.77
    -40.83 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,877.07
    +16.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.15
    -6.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.25
    +0.58 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.70
    +13.60 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.40 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5900
    -0.0160 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5400
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,692.16
    +692.43 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.75
    +8.81 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,577.13
    +40.91 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

RS Partners With Hammond Manufacturing to Provide Custom Electrical and Electronic Enclosures

PR Newswire
·5 min read

RS offers more than 13,000 enclosures and related products from Hammond
Manufacturing to provide commercial and industrial customers with a convenient source
for complete custom enclosures. Hammond's order fulfillment process ensures that they're perfect.

 FORT WORTH, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, offers more than 4,900 fully customizable electrical and electronic enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing, in addition more than 2,900 supporting products.

RS Logo. RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions. (PRNewsfoto/RS)
RS Logo. RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions. (PRNewsfoto/RS)

Enclosures are used to connect and protect two or more electrical and electronic components and devices. They are employed in virtually every commercial and industrial application, and every enclosure gets modified in some way. The simplest enclosures, junction boxes, have just a couple of holes cut for input and output wires, while more complex enclosures can have holes cut for connectors, displays, and other components and can even be silkscreened, molded in a special color, and fabricated to a special size.

Hammond Manufacturing can factory modify every one of the more than 2,100 electrical enclosures and more than 2,700 electronic enclosures that RS has in stock or available for drop-shipping during the order fulfillment process and is committed to delivering a perfect product. Most modifications can be completed in just a few weeks. During that time, Hammond will submit a custom drawing for approval, machine the approved design, and overnight ship a sample enclosure so customers can test it with their components and devices. Then, it will make any additional modifications necessary to ensure that it's perfect before shipping the final product to customers with a custom part number that they can use if they ever want to order that same enclosure through RS again.

"Our factory modification process is a real differentiator," said Tom Ballou, the Sales and Marketing Manager at Hammond Manufacturing. "More than half the time, after a customer receives a sample of the custom design they've already signed off on, they come back and ask for a small change. It's almost never a mistake; it's usually just something they noticed would be perfect if it were just a little bit different, like moving a hole five-thousandths of an inch, and our process allows us to make it perfect for them."

Hammond Manufacturing has over 100 years of experience designing, manufacturing, and modifying a wide variety of electrical and electronic enclosures and offers more than 13,000 enclosures and related products — including power distribution equipment, thermal management solutions, transformers, tools & hardware, wire & cable products, and rack mounting solutions — through RS to provide customers with a convenient source for complete custom solutions. Its electrical enclosure line includes mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, non-metallic, disconnect, modular freestanding, operator interface, and commercial enclosures, as well as wireway and trough, climate control solutions, rack mounting solutions, and accessories extending from hardware, panels, and panel accessories to outlet strips, window kits, and lighting. Its electronic enclosure line includes diecast, plastic, extruded, general-purpose metal, chassis, rack-mounted, and industrial enclosures, as well as development board products, handles, and accessories extending from feet, hole plugs, and cord grips to tilt bails and pole mounting kits.

"RS is a great source for factory modified enclosures," said Tom. "Although Hammond is a leading global supplier of electrical and electronic enclosures, it's also a family company with about 1,000 employees, so our partnership with RS is really valuable. The RS sales team is unique in how knowledgeable and well experienced they are when it comes to Hammond enclosures. Selling custom, modified enclosures requires a real hands-on relationship, and RS works closely with customers to get a comprehensive understanding of their application and help them select the best modifications for their needs. We've had a lot of success together so far and are looking forward to a lot more."

The extensive amount of inventory available through RS and its partnership with Hammond Manufacturing helps customers reduce inventory, avoid expedited orders, and prevent project delays, and Hammond's unique factory modification process ensures that every enclosure is a perfect enclosure for the application at hand.

To learn more, check out episode 10 of the RS Expert Advice Podcast, "Factory Modified Electrical Enclosures" with Tom Ballou, available in video and audio-only versions. You can also visit the Hammond Manufacturing storefront, Reliable Watertight Enclosures, and Industrial-Strength Stainless Steel NEMA Enclosures pages on the RS website, the Hammond Manufacturing video collection on the RS YouTube page, and the Hammond Manufacturing homepage.

For assistance identifying and modifying Hammond Manufacturing enclosures ideally suited for your application, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

About RS in the Americas
In the Americas region, RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation) stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 650 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on FacebookTwitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About RS Group
RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Image Download:
https://bit.ly/3ZVma96

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:
Karen Gavenda
RS Director of Marketing 
Americas 
Karen.Gavenda@na.rsgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rs-partners-with-hammond-manufacturing-to-provide-custom-electrical-and-electronic-enclosures-301778360.html

SOURCE RS

Recommended Stories

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Former Citgo executive files $100 million lawsuit over Venezuela jailing

    A former Citgo Petroleum Corp executive jailed in Venezuela for nearly five years is seeking $100 million in damages against his former employer alleging it helped set him up to be arrested and failed to defend him from spurious charges. Tomeu Vadell and family filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in a Texas state court claiming Citgo sent him to Caracas when it knew "there was an extremely high risk" of harm. Five of the original seven executives seized in 2017 were freed last October in a deal involving the release of U.S. jailed relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

  • Joe Biden’s Push to Counter China Steers EV Investments to Canada

    Multinational companies are pumping billions of dollars into Canada’s electric-vehicle manufacturing sector, lured by government incentives, access to raw materials and cheap renewable energy.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Why Do Clients Leave Their Financial Advisors?

    Acquiring new clients is one of the top priorities for your business. But client retention is equally important. A high client turnover rate can be detrimental to your bottom line. And it may deter new prospects from seeking you out. … Continue reading → The post Financial Advisor-Client Retention appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars?

    Achieving retirement before 50 may seem unreachable, but it's entirely doable if you can save $1 million over your career. The keys to making this happen within a little more than two decades are a rigorous budget and a comprehensive … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $1 Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon has rolled out contactless tech to 200 locations including Panera cafes

    Amazon.com Inc's palm-scanning or cashier-less checkout technology is in more than 200 establishments in and outside the company, a vice president told Reuters. The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant is widening deployment of its contactless technology with existing customers, Vice President Dilip Kumar said in an interview. Amazon declined to provide growth figures, but in June 2022 the company said more than 69 locations in the U.S. and UK had such technology.

  • How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.