SōRSE Technology Debuts Brewery Product Line at Craft Brewers Conference

·3 min read

- SōRSE Technology, previously known for water-soluble cannabinoid solutions, launches three hop-derived products built for brewers during CBC in Denver.

- SōRSE and Yakima Chief showcase a new solution for the N/A category: Water-Soluble CBD Distillate from Yakima Chief Hemp Powered by SōRSE.

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SōRSE Technology, the leading water-soluble emulsion provider for infused products, debuted its hop-derived brewery product line at the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, the largest craft brewing industry gathering in the United States. Also showcased was SōRSE and Yakima Chief Hemp's Water-Soluble CBD Distillate, which launched in August. This emulsion further diversifies Yakima Chief's product portfolio and gives their customers the opportunity to create a non-alcoholic infused beverage.

The S&#x00014d;RSE Technology team debuts hop-derived solutions at the Craft Brewers Conference.
The SōRSE Technology team debuts hop-derived solutions at the Craft Brewers Conference.

Using its patent-pending water-soluble technology, SōRSE Technology is emulsifying hop oil and other functional ingredients to solve for common challenges among brewers. These products can be used as corrective agents in the brewing process or beer recipe building blocks. The water-soluble emulsions are a simplified one-step integration into the brewing process and customizable in terms of aroma, flavor, and opacity. When it comes to infusing flavor and aromatic hop qualities that consumers look for in their craft beer, SōRSE's brewery products are the most efficient and stable delivery system for consistent, great-tasting beer.

SōRSE debuted three brewery line products at CBC – Haze Addition, Mouthfeel, and Hop Topper. The Haze Addition emulsion allows brewers to customize a beer's visual attributes, solving a long-standing issue by creating a haze that maintains its stability over the shelf life of the beverage. The Mouthfeel emulsion brings fuller body to beer and is particularly useful for creating low and non-alcoholic beers that mimic the drinking experience of higher gravity styles. Lastly, Hop Topper is a full spectrum hop oil emulsion that provides and enhances hop aroma in beers, hop seltzers, or other non-beer products. All solutions are water-soluble for seamless one-step integration, making it easy for brewers to enhance their beverages and create consistency between batches.

SōRSE is currently working with lighthouse customer Hi-Wire Brewing, an innovative brewery based in Asheville, NC which won a GABF gold medal in the Experimental Beer category announced at CBC. Hi-Wire is using Haze Addition for their Lemon Meringue Blond Ale.

VP of Brewery Product Lines, Lee-Ann Loser, commented: "SōRSE has created a superior water-soluble technology and has uniquely applied that in the Cannabis space. Now, looking at the beer industry, we can utilize this tech to solve long-standing challenges like haze stability or fading hop aroma. Brewers have always been innovators, creators, and tech enthusiasts, and the reception in Denver was overwhelmingly positive. We can't wait to taste the delicious products brewers will bring to market with our help."

Following CBC, SōRSE is presenting their hemp and hop-derived solutions at Hop Selection in Yakima, WA.

About SōRSE Technology
SōRSE Technology is the leading water-soluble emulsion technology for infusing functional ingredients into beverages, food items, nutraceuticals, and personal care products. SōRSE is designed for product developers to make oil-based functional ingredients water-soluble for seamless integration and increased efficacy, while also providing the consumer with a consistent, safe, and enjoyable experience. With an R&D and operations team of over 30 employees, SōRSE powers more than 100 leading products including Cann, Mad Tasty, and Major. SōRSE Technology is available in North America, South America, Australia, Europe, and Asia.

SōRSE Technology
Lee-Ann Loser, VP of Product Lines
Lee-ann@sorsetech.com
570-650-4829

PR Contact:
Dana Perkins, Director of Public Relations
Dana@sorsetech.com
206-851-6804

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/srse-technology-debuts-brewery-product-line-at-craft-brewers-conference-301376505.html

SOURCE SoRSE

