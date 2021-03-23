U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Facebook is being sued in France for alleged 'deceptive' safety claims

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Facebook has been routinely accused of doing too little to halt the spread of hate and misinformation, and it may soon deal with a court battle as a result. The non-profit press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (aka Reporters sans frontières, or RSF) has sued Facebook in France for allegedly violating the country's consumer code with "deceptive" promises to fight hate speech and falsehoods. The social network claims to offer a "safe" and "error-free" space, RSF argued, but in practice lets hate and misinformation spread.

The journalism advocacy group pointed to examples where hate and misinformation were allowed to spread in France. While Facebook says it bans vaccine misinformation, for example, the non-profit First Draft labeled the social media giant as the "hub" of vaccine conspiracies in the country. It also let COVID-19 conspiracy videos go largely unchecked, according to an AFP study.

RSF further claimed that Facebook had done little to stop hate speech and threats against Charlie Hebdo (target of the 2015 massacre), the TV show Quotidien and the newspaper L'Union. UNESCO had deemed Facebook the "least safe" place for women journalists, RSF added.

We've asked Facebook for comment.

There's no guarantee a case like this will succeed. Facebook may point to new and enhanced tools that help it catch and flag harassment, hate speech and misinformation, not to mention a track record of removing some posts outright. It's at least fighting for safety and accuracy, even if it doesn't thwart everything. The lawsuit may hinge on convincing the court that Facebook could be doing more.

If the lawsuit is successful, though, it could have repercussions well beyond France. As RSF notes, Facebook's terms of service are similar worldwide —any mandated changes may apply everywhere. The legal battle by itself might put pressure on Facebook to step up its efforts, or at least to defend its existing practices.

    Google, Microsoft and the broader web community are working together to make it easier for developers to build websites that work seamlessly across browsers.

    According to Disney, its new MCU series debuted with the 'most watched' premiere ever on Disney+.

    Facebook is reviving F8 as a virtual-only Refresh event on June 2nd with a narrower focus and no Mark Zuckerberg keynote.

    Remember Pokémon Go? Now Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up on a new Pikmin game.

    Netflix and Amazon are both launching new animated series this week: 'Dota: Dragon's Blood' and 'Invincible.'

    Brazil has fined Apple nearly $2 million for selling the iPhone 12 and other models in the country without including a charger.

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    Cullen Hoback's search to uncover the forces behind QAnon goes easy on the conspiracy theory's unrepentant promoters and could ultimately do more harm than good.

    NASA worked with Lego on the 1:70 scale, 2,354-piece kit.

    Gizelle George-Joseph, chief operating officer of global investment research at Goldman Sachs, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Goldman Sachs’ $10 billion investment in its One Million Black Women initiative.

  • US privacy, consumer, competition and civil rights groups urge ban on 'surveillance advertising'

    Ahead of another big tech versus Congress "grab your popcorn" grilling session, scheduled for March 25 -- when U.S. lawmakers will once again question the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter on the unlovely topic of misinformation -- a coalition of organizations across the privacy, antitrust, consumer protection and civil rights spaces has called for a ban on "surveillance advertising", further amplifying the argument that "big tech's toxic business model is undermining democracy". The close to 40-strong coalition behind this latest call to ban "creepy ads" which rely on the mass tracking and profiling of web users in order to target them with behavioral ads includes the American Economic Liberties Project, the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood, the Center for Digital Democracy, the Center for Humane Technology, Epic.org, Fair Vote, Media Matters for America, the Tech Transparency Project and The Real Facebook Oversight Board, to name a few.

    Microsoft is using a new "Xbox Network" moniker for parts of its free online gaming service after recently enabling free multiplayer for free-to-play games like 'Fortnite.'

    Some 488 high schools partially reopened on Monday.

  • Evidence indicates sedition charges likely over Capitol riots, prosecutor says

    Michael Sherwin, the federal prosecutor who until recently was leading the criminal investigation into the Capitol riots, told CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday that evidence indicates sedition charges will be laid against some suspects.Why it matters: Few people have faced this Civil War-era charge, which makes it a crime to conspire or overthrow the government. But Sherwin told CBS' Scott Pelley "the evidence is trending towards" that charge "and probably meets those elements."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that," he added.Of note: During his interview, Pelley asked Sherwin if investigators were looking into former President Trump's role in Jan. 6 insurrection. "We have people looking at everything," Sherwin replied.Trump was acquitted of charges of high crimes and misdemeanors over the riots following his second impeachment trial, after the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him.What he's saying: "It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th," Sherwin said. "Maybe the president is culpable for those actions. But also, you see in the public record too militia members saying, 'You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He's just all talk. We did what he wouldn't do.'"For the record: Sherwin stepped down from his lead role in the investigation into the Capitol riots last Friday, having overseen more than 400 criminal cases connected to the biggest criminal investigation in U.S. history, he told CBS.Murder charges will be brought against the Capitol rioters who were charged with using bear spray on a Capitol Police officer who died the next day, “if evidence directly relates that chemical to his death,” says federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin. https://t.co/Lpfxbnz1t7 pic.twitter.com/3ldks7FqMl— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    It's now clear that the serious negative consequences of the pandemic are real, large and disproportionately hit the most disadvantaged.

  • Social media's great misinformation clean-up act

    Social media giants have taken a number of steps to try to clear misinformation off their platforms, but those efforts aren't likely to appease furious lawmakers in both parties.What's happening: When they testify virtually before House lawmakers on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will point to recent company policy changes to argue they're doing what they can to stem the tide of misinformation and extremism online.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Policy changes are not the same thing as effective results."The performance that they've shown us to date is largely, much of it, unacceptable," Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who chairs the House Energy & Commerce consumer protection panel, said at an event Monday. "We are moving ahead with legislation and with regulation.... It's happening."Flashback: Democratic lawmakers have long been angry about misinformation on social platforms and have previously questioned the CEOs on the problem.The anger peaked again after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, with lawmakers pointing to extremists organizing on Facebook groups, posting their indiscretions on Instagram Live and following former President Trump's tweets calling supporters to go to the Capitol.Shortly after, Twitter permanently suspended Trump, while Facebook and YouTube have suspended his account until further notice. Trump's appeal of the account suspension is currently before Facebook's oversight board.Conservative lawmakers have argued that platforms' decisions to suspend Trump and groups who support him are examples of censorship and political bias.Facebook outlined its work to deter misinformation in an op-ed Monday that noted that warning screens placed on false posts deter people from clicking 95% of the time.This month, Facebook expanded its restrictions on recommending civic and political groups to users around the world, after previously imposing the limits on recommending such groups in the U.S. Other changes include penalizing groups that break Facebook rules by not recommending them as often and warning users when they're about to join a group that violates Facebook's standards.In February, the company announced a crackdown on pandemic misinformation, saying it would bar the posting of debunked claims about vaccines.Twitter has suspended more than 150,000 accounts for sharing QAnon content since the Capitol attack, a spokesperson told Axios.The company also announced this month it will label tweets with potentially misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, and introduce a strike system that can lead to permanent account suspension.Twitter is revisiting its policies on politicians and government officials, seeking public input on whether world leaders should be subject to the same rules as everyone else.YouTube said this month it has taken down more than 30,000 videos that made misleading or false claims about COVID-19 vaccines over the last six months.Parent company Google barred advertisers from running ads that referenced the 2020 election or topics related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.The other side: Facebook could have prevented about 10.1 billion estimated views on pages sharing misinformation if it had implemented certain algorithm and moderation policies in March 2020, according to a new study from progressive non-profit Avaaz.Prominent pages repeatedly sharing misinformation tripled views on Facebook from October 2019 to October 2020, the Avaaz researchers also found, along with evidence that the 100 most popular false or misleading stories on Facebook received about 162 million views.What's next: Lawmakers are prepared to introduce legislation to address the spread of misinformation and disinformation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Porsche has unveiled a free update for the 2020 Taycan that brings it up-to-date with features like improved driving dynamics, new intelligent charging functions and the latest navigation/infotainment features.

    Regal cinemas has announced that it will re-open US theaters on April 2nd with the release of Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong.

    Republican attorneys general argue a provision in the $1.9 trillion package is unconstitutional and hamstrings their efforts to lower taxes.

    Gold slipped 1% on Monday, with a lull in the dollar's rally offering little respite as U.S. equities gained and U.S. Treasury yields remained near a one-year peak. Spot gold had fallen 0.4% to $1,737.16 per ounce by 10:49 A.M EDT (1449 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,735.10.