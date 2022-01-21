U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

RSL Speakers Announces the Release of their New C34E MKII Premium In-Ceiling Speaker

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">The new and improved C34E MKII is currently in production and will be available for purchase starting Feb. 4, 2022.</span>

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSL Speaker Systems announced its plans to release its new and improved C34E MKII premium in-ceiling speakers to the consumer market. These speakers will be available for sale on their website starting Feb, 4, 2022.

The new MKII comes with updated features to accommodate the most discerning listeners. Some notable upgrades include increased bass output and extension, greater efficiency, lower distortion, and tweeter level adjustments. These new features are all built on top of the current award-winning C34E design.

The final release specifications of the new updated C34E are as follows:

Woofer(s): Dual 4 1/2" woofers with high-energy ferrite magnets, woven aramid fiber cones, butyl-rubber surrounds, and high-strength cold-rolled stamped steel frames

Tweeter: 22mm treated-fabric exposed dome swivel tweeter with neodymium magnet

Frequency Response: 65Hz – 20,000 Hz

Nominal Impedance: 8 ohms

Sensitivity: 89dB SPL (1W/1M)

Recommended Amplifier Power: 25 – 150 watts

Crossover Frequency: 2,800 Hz

Crossover Slope: Asymmetrical 12/6dB per octave

Crossover components: Proprietary, low insertion-loss lami-core and air-core inductors, RSL poly capacitors, non-inductive resistors, gold-plated spring-loaded binding posts, FR-2 PCB

Tuning Method: Infinite baffle

System Resonance: Application dependent

Weight: 4.25 lbs.

Dimensions (overall): Diameter: 11 5/8", Depth: 3 3/4"

Hole: Cut-out Diameter: 10 1/8″, Mounting Depth: 3 1/2"

To learn more about the new and improved C34E MKII please visit https://rslspeakers.com/c34e-mkii-coming-soon/

About RSL Speaker Systems
RSL Speaker Systems, also known as Rogersound Labs, started manufacturing and selling specialty loudspeakers in the early 1970's through its numerous Southern California retail locations. As the industry's original "Factory-Direct" speaker company, RSL continues this tradition today via its direct-to-consumer model, where its speakers are now available exclusively through their website rslspeakers.com. This factory-direct tradition offers an unmatched value proposition that includes free shipping and a free trial period without the expense of a "middle-man" associated with products sold through conventional retail distribution.

PRESS CONTACT:

Drew Kallen
800-905-5485
https://rslspeakers.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rsl-speakers-announces-the-release-of-their-new-c34e-mkii-premium-in-ceiling-speaker-301465762.html

SOURCE RSL Speaker Systems

