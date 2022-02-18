U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.02
    -34.24 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,100.97
    -211.06 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,538.33
    -178.39 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.95
    -20.14 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.68
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0470 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0200
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,112.49
    -1,007.15 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.40
    -17.39 (-1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

RSL Speakers Announces the Release of their New Speedwoofer 10S MKII

·2 min read

The follow up to the award winning Speedwoofer 10S, the new and improved MKII is currently in production and will be available for purchase starting in March, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSL Speaker Systems announces its plans to release its new and improved Speedwoofer 10S MKII premium subwoofer. This is the first major update to the multi-award winning Speedwoofer 10S since its original release in 2016. The MKII will be available for sale on their factory direct website starting in March, 2022.

The new Speedwoofer MKII comes with a suite of updated features including an upgraded amplifier with 400 watts RMS and integrated DSP. An upgraded woofer to accommodate the increase in power and heat. Updated circuitry including RSL's exclusive extended dynamic range (XDR) with dual mode DSP. And an updated rear-vent tuned with compression guide technology to further reduce port noise from the increase in power.

The final release specifications of the new updated Speedwoofer 10S MKII are as follows:

SPECIFICATIONS

Frequency Response: MKII/LFE mode – 22-200 Hz ± 3db; with room gain ~18-200 Hz (varies – room size)
Woofer: 10" 400+ Watt rated, High-excursion FEA optimized design with Die-cast aluminum frame
Enclosure: Rear-vented Compression Guide™ port with Integrated cross-bracing and 1" thick baffle

XDR Series Amplifier:

  • 400 watts RMS < 1% THD; 1020 watts peak

  • 24dB/octave adjustable Low-pass filter (40-250Hz)

  • Continuously variable phase control (0-180°)

  • Signal to noise ratio: >85dB

  • Integrated 2.4GHz wireless receiver compatible with RSL AT-3 & AT-4 model transmitters

  • Selectable dual-mode DSP – LFE/Music

  • Intelligent class D amplifier topology with Integrated double-precision 56-bit, 50 MIPS DSP

  • Auto-ON Threshold: 3mV; Auto-OFF: 20 minutes (no signal); Stand-by power: ~0.5 watts

  • Power Input: Selectable 110/230VAC 50-60Hz switch

  • Low EMI design, CE & C-Tick compliant

  • Inputs: Line level RCA inputs and RCA pass-through outputs plus Speaker level binding post

  • Chassis ground screw

To learn more info about the new and improved Speedwoofer MKII please visit: https://rslspeakers.com/10s-mkii-coming-soon/

About RSL Speaker Systems

RSL Speaker Systems, also known as Rogersound Labs, started manufacturing and selling specialty loudspeakers in the early 1970's through its numerous Southern California retail locations. As the industry's original "Factory-Direct" speaker company, RSL continues this tradition today via its direct-to-consumer model, where its speakers are now available exclusively through their website rslspeakers.com. This factory-direct tradition offers an unmatched value proposition that includes free shipping and a free trial period without the expense of a "middle-man" associated with products sold through conventional retail distribution.

PRESS CONTACT:

Drew Kallen
800-905-5485
https://rslspeakers.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rsl-speakers-announces-the-release-of-their-new-speedwoofer-10s-mkii-301485832.html

SOURCE RSL Speaker Systems

Recommended Stories

  • The secret behind Amazon Echo's alert sounds

    The sounds we hear in our digital lives often contain more information than we think. Amazon's lead sound designer tells us the process behind the Echo's notifications

  • Get a waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 128,000 5-star reviews for $28

    The first thing you do when you’re looking at something on Amazon is read reviews, right? Even if there’s a great Bluetooth speaker deal, you’ll definitely read some reviews before you order. Since you’ve read so many Amazon reviews, you know how difficult it is for a product to amass lots of 5-star ratings. So … The post Get a waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 128,000 5-star reviews for $28 appeared first on BGR.

  • The Best Portable Speaker Deals on Amazon Right Now

    If you’re in the market for a new portable speaker, now is the time to buy. Amazon has dozens of unbeatable deals on lightweight audio systems right now, all of which pack in impressive sound quality into sleek, tight frames. From Bose’s best-selling Soundlink to JBL’s popular Charge 4 series, here are the best portable […]

  • Hasbro Activist Investor Seeks Board Overhaul, Spinoff. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

    The toy company should spin off its Wizards of the Coast business, which owns games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Alta Fox Capital says.

  • SunPower Stock Dips As Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats

    The SunPower earnings report for the company's fourth-quarter topped revenue estimates but missed expectations on earnings.

  • Bond Yields Close to Flashing Recession Signal: Bank of America

    The bank's strategists say that the yield curve should invert in the next year, a classic recession precursor, as the Federal Reserve raises short-term rates.

  • Inflation: Customers 'balking' at produce prices, says food importer

    There’s a big reason behind those inflated prices you see in the fresh produce section of the supermarket. Blame it on gasoline prices 40% higher than a year ago, along with a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, among other factors driving up prices. “The demand for trucks is so high, that there’s not enough trucks to cover the needs,” fruit and vegetable importer Jay Betancourt tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Harley Davidson Stock Rolls Higher, Rating Climbs Amid Outstanding Profit, Sales Growth

    Like most companies, iconic motorcycle maker Harley Davidson's stock took a hit in the early days of the pandemic, but it rebounded to powerful sales and profit growth this past year. On Thursday, its stock Relative Strength (RS) Rating entered a new percentile, with an increase from 80 to 83. The 83 RS Rating means that Harley Davidson stock has outperformed 83% of all stocks over the past year.

  • YETI stock drops after earnings beat expectations but full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of drinkware, coolers and outdoor products reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, but provided a downbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 rose to $72.9 million, or 82 cents a share, from $62.4 million, or 71 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 87 cents from 74 cents, beating t

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hit

  • Meet Wealth Management’s Hot New Client Segment

    A growing number of affluent investors don’t want to choose between a direct brokerage account and an advisor. They want both.

  • Stock Market Falls On Threat Of Ukraine Invasion, Nervousness About Interest Rates

    The stock market fells Friday morning on the threat of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and nervousness about rate hikes.

  • Microsoft's Activision Acquisition Triggers Regulatory Subpoenas Over Workplace Harassment

    The Wall Street Journal reports that federal and state regulators have broadened their investigations into Activision Blizzard Inc's (NASDAQ: ATVI) leadership role in handling workplace misconduct claims. State watchdog, The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing subpoenaed Activision's directors over its workplace issues. It also has subpoenaed police departments in the Los Angeles area for records related to CEO Bobby Kotick and 18 other current and former Activision employees. R

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid:

  • Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

    Here's the best way to play the pop in gold prices.

  • DraftKings Stocks Dives After Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guidance Showing Wider Losses

    DraftKings expects higher revenues this year, but expansion costs will likely mean a wider-than-expected loss, sending shares sharply lower in Friday trading.

  • Stocks of Chinese lithium suppliers soar as lithium price rally continues

    Shares of Chinese lithium suppliers jumped on Thursday, as prices of the battery-making commodity continued to rally on supply tightness and a booming electric-car market.

  • Equity Funds - 20 Best Equity Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Equity Mutual Funds as of 1/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 USMVX A+ (B-) Fidelity Select Tech Hardware A+ (C+) USAA Income Stock Fund ...

  • Cronos Group net income falls, launches cost-cutting measures

    Cronos Group said Friday its third-quarter net income fell to $55.1 million, or 21 cents a share, from $95.2 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The latest quarter includes a $132.9 million gain on revaluation of derivative liabilities. Third-quarter net revenue at the cannabis company rose by $9 million to $20.4 million on growth in the Canadian adult use market, and increased cannabis sales in the U.S. and Israeli markets. Analysts expected a loss of 11 cents a share and sale