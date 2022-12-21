U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.44
    +56.82 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.94
    +28.92 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.49
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    -0.0106 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4480
    +0.7180 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.76
    -77.87 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.08
    -0.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

RSQUARE collects data from 300,000 buildings in Asia

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A company specializing in commercial real estate data, RSQUARE, announced that it has collected information about 300,000 commercial properties throughout Asia, including Korea, Vietnam and Singapore.

RSQUARE announced that it has collected information about 300,000 commercial properties throughout Asia.
RSQUARE announced that it has collected information about 300,000 commercial properties throughout Asia.

Using its own data collection personnel, RSQUARE (CEO Lee Yong-gyun) has verified 130,000 office and retail buildings, 12,000 logistics centers, 17,000 factories, and 23,000 public offices, garages, and parks. It maintains a combined database of 182,000 pieces of information in Korea.

There are currently 115,500 commercial and industrial building databases in Southeast Asia, which include offices, retail buildings and factories in Vietnam (50,500) and office, and retail buildings in Singapore (65,000). Besides listing the location, number of floors, area, and year of completion, the report also included data such as the owners, rental managers, vacancy status, and a list of tenants.

RSQUARE has undertaken a comprehensive survey of commercial buildings, factories, and industrial complexes in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand since the beginning of the year. The overseas database is expected to increase even further. For the purpose of maintaining its accuracy, RSQUARE updates the building information manner on a regular basis.

The cumulative volume of transactions in the real estate sector has exceeded 7 trillion won. As of this writing, more than 3 million square meters of commercial real estate have been connected (based on contract area). The area of this figure exceeds the area of Yeouido (2.9 million square meters). As a result, startups seeking small and medium-sized offices, as well as companies that require large and medium-sized offices can now find a solution for this problem.

The former minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, Noh Hyung-wook, was recently appointed as an outside director to ensure internal stability. Outside director Noh served as Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism from 2021 to 2022. Since society, environmental, and governance (ESG) are considered to be the basis of sustainable growth, companies are now required to consider not only their core business and growth strategy, but also management strategies that integrate the values of society and work together with members of society. In its current state, as Korea's No. 1 proptech, RSQUARE has grown to become Asia's proptech leader, and will be able to find new growth strategies for the company.

The CEO of Sisa Journal, a Korean weekly magazine, named Lee Yong-gyun one of the "2022 Next Generation Leaders 100.". The Sisa Journal selected 100 individuals who will have a significant impact on Korea in the future in every domain, including politics, economics, society, and culture.

RSQUARE provides data analytics, land/building purchase/sale advisory, and real estate asset management (PM) using data that has been examined thoroughly. After analyzing the data collected, the company intends to expand its operations throughout Southeast Asia.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rsquare-collects-data-from-300-000-buildings-in-asia-301707022.html

SOURCE RSQUARE

Recommended Stories

  • Apple files for more construction at NW Austin campus

    Construction at Apple's new Northwest Austin campus continue. Recently filed documents with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation provide some details about what's in store for the next phase of development.

  • 'Sorry to be leaving': Big law firm moving from downtown St. Louis to Clayton in early 2024

    The local leader of the firm, with 96 attorneys here and 181 total full-time employees, said it's important that professional firms remain in the city, "but to meet the needs of our employees this is the best fit for us."

  • Historic Mid-Market office building slated for San Francisco's first residential conversion

    The building previously hosted tenants like Spotify and Match.com. Now building ownership is making a significant pivot.

  • Largest U.S. law firm opening Miami office at 830 Brickell, city’s priciest office tower

    The nation’s biggest law firm by revenue has signed a landmark office lease at the highly coveted 830 Brickell tower, another sign Miami’s commercial real estate market continues to heat up as the professional-services sector follows technology and finance firms to South Florida.

  • Tesla Shares Suffer Worst Year Ever. And 2023 Looks Bad, Too

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, Tesla Inc. seemed unbeatable, with its shares near a record high amid soaring optimism for the global electric-vehicle market. Now investors are struggling to see a bottom.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds S

  • TRON Founder Justin Sun on Crypto Contagion Concerns

    Crypto contagion fears are lingering, with bitcoin miner Core Scientific being the latest company to file for bankruptcy in the wake of FTX's implosion. TRON Founder, Huobi Global Advisor, and Ambassador of Grenada to the WTO Justin Sun discusses the latest chill in crypto winter, along with why he deposited $100 million in USDC into Binance. Plus, the latest on TRON network's algorithmic decentralized stablecoin USDD.

  • Lucid Stock Rises as It Raises More Than $1.5 billion

    FEATURE Lucid stock is rising in late trading Monday after the company said it has raised a substantial sum of money. Monday evening, the EV startup announced it has taken in, or is about to take in, more than $1.

  • Skillz in Danger of Losing NYSE Listing

    This week, Skillz disclosed that it had received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was in danger of being delisted because its stock had traded below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company isn't giving up, however, saying that it plans to notify the NYSE by Jan. 3 that it intends to cure the deficiency. Skillz received the notice from the NYSE on Dec. 16.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022

    In a gloomy 2022, these three stocks have snapped the overall bearish trend and rewarded investors handsomely. The runs could be far from over, as indicated by their strong earnings outlooks.

  • Otonomy Adopts Dissolution & Liquidation Plans, Implements Workforce Reduction

    Otonomy Inc's (NASDAQ: OTIC) board of directors has approved and adopted a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution that would include the distribution of remaining cash to stockholders following an orderly wind-down of the company's operations, including the proceeds from the sale of any pipeline assets. As previously reported, Otonomy initiated an evaluation of strategic options. The company is currently discussing the potential sale of its pipeline assets. Related: At Higher Doses, Otonomy's OTO-4

  • What Are Proof of Reserves And Why Do They Matter?

    Crypto’s latest obsession has been executing proof-of-reserve attestations. But what do they mean, and are all attestations created equal?

  • Simon (SPG) Completes Jamestown's 50% Interest Acquisition

    Simon Property (SPG) completes the acquisition of 50% interest in its earlier announced strategic partnership with Jamestown, a global real estate investment and management firm.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: FuelCell, Steelcase, Stitch Fix, Tesla, and More

    FuelCell Energy posts a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Steelcase reports adjusted earnings that topped analysts' estimates.

  • Marketmind: Will Indonesia follow the Fed?

    A decent sprinkling of regional economic data and a monetary policy decision in Indonesia should give Asian markets direction on Thursday, with the tone likely to be upbeat following the strong performance of U.S. and world equities on Wednesday. On the data front South Korean producer price inflation, Thai trade balance and Taiwanese unemployment and industrial production figures are all scheduled for release. Bank Indonesia is expected to follow the U.S. Fed's example and slow the pace of interest rate hikes while stressing that the battle against inflation is far from over.

  • Chart of the Day: This Restaurant Operator Is Ready to Break Out

    Chipotle Mexican Grill is one wild stock chart. Price moves in huge ranges, no doubt because it is such a high priced stock and it's held firm by big institutions and insiders. But one may get frustrated by the back and forth sideways movement of Chipotle.

  • Should Value Investors Buy The Geo Group (GEO) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • BofA clients bought equities again last week, driving biggest ETF inflows since 2017 in sinking stock market

    Bank of America clients have been buying U.S. equities lately, even as the stock market fell, contributing 'big' inflows into exchange-traded funds last week, according to BofA Global Research.

  • Morning Bid: Land of the rising yields

    Of all the financial surprises of 2022, the Bank of Japan's decision to finally join its G7 peers in effectively tightening borrowing rates is up there with the shocks of the year - in its timing at least. In the last major central bank set-piece of the year, the BOJ raised its long-standing cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields by quarter of a percentage point to 0.5% - sending those yields and the yen surging and squeezing stocks further. With inflation numbers due this week expected to show price rises creeping to near twice the BOJ's 2% target, there had been reports and speculation in recent days that a change of the central bank's super-easy policy was in the works.

  • Core Scientific files for bankruptcy as crypto winter bites

    (Reuters) -Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector. Austin, Texas-based Core Scientific attributed its bankruptcy to slumping bitcoin prices, rising energy costs for bitcoin mining and a $7 million unpaid debt from U.S. crypto lender Celsius Network, one of its biggest customers. Core Scientific said in court filings that it had suffered a net loss of $434.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2022, and had just $4 million in liquidity at the time of its bankruptcy filing.

  • [video]VIDEO: Bearish Signals, Market Volatility and Earnings Hints

    Bob Lang discusses the volatility and bearish signals he continues to see and explains what two earnings reports tonight could hint about some of the portfolio's larger positions.