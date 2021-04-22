U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

Ørsted to present results for first quarter 2021 on 29 April

Ørsted will release its results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday 29 April 2021. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST.

In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CEST.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:
Denmark: +45 7872 3251
US: +1 833 526 8384
UK: +44 333 300 9267

The earnings call can be followed live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/33swwkbd

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call:
https://orsted.com/en/investors

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.dk

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.




