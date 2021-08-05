U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with Royal DSM

Ørsted A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
Royal DSM will purchase renewable electricity from Ørsted to meet the North America requirements as part of its global GHG emission reduction.

Royal DSM, a purpose-led global science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living, has signed a power purchase agreement with a solar project Ørsted is currently developing in Texas as part of their global journey to a GHG reduction of 50% by 2030 compared to base year 2016.

“We’re excited to partner with DSM in their pursuit to meet all their North American electricity needs with renewable energy,” said Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ørsted Onshore.

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.dk

