RSU building support passes CN Council

Apr. 20—TAHLEQUAH — A resolution giving Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and his team the go ahead to work with Rogers State University on a financial support agreement passed the Council Monday, April 15.

A spokesperson for the Chief's office confirmed Hoskin's team will begin work with RSU to finalize a memorandum of understanding.

Funding could be up to $4 million towards the construction of a new STEM building on the Claremore campus to support health services degree programs.

Hoskin has often referenced the historical relationship between the Cherokee Nation and RSU. The university has campuses in Claremore, Bartlesville and Pryor, serving the northwestern portion of the Cherokee Nation reservation which encompasses 14 Oklahoma counties.