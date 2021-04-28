RTA Expands it's Rural gigFAST NETWORK™

HOUSTON and SANDWICH, Ill., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) announced today that it is expanding it's nationwide gigFAST NETWORK™ with the acquisition of The Fusion Network headquartered in Sandwich, Illinois. The Fusion Network is a nationwide Fiber wholesale network providing backhaul internet services to rural Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISP) across the United States.

As part of RTA's strategy to narrow the "Digital Divide" between rural and urban America, RTA has developed a nationwide gigFAST NETWORK™ to provide gigFAST™ services to America's rural communities. Additionally, RTA has already began upgrading this network in Texas with a 100 gigabit ring between Austin, Dallas and Houston. This will provide greater reliability and capacity for its customers.

Erich Kaiser, President of The Fusion Network commented "I am extremely pleased to be joining RTA and to see the evolution of The Fusion Network into RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™

providing the ability to provide faster and additional wholesale service to our customers."

Donald Workman, Chairman of RTA commented, "This acquisition is another RTA milestone and key to providing gigFAST™ services to rural America's communities."

Jim Edwards, CEO added "The Fusion Network will add to RTA's solid foundation of network and people for the long-term plans we have for our gigFAST™ services to rural America. We are very

excited about the acquisition."

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA provides affordable modern gigFAST™ internet solutions for rural America. RTA is committed to narrow the digital divide between urban and rural America, building economic and social prosperity and promoting "rural America is open for business."

About Fusion Network

The Fusion network provides wholesale Fiber services to Wireless Internet Service Providers and enterprises across rural America.

Forward Looking Statement:

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release.

