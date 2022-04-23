RTA Furniture Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 2.69% | Rapid Growth in Urbanization to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RTA Furniture Market Share in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 2.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled RTA Furniture Market in the US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

One of the major factors driving the RTA furniture market in the United States is the increasing rise of urbanization. Another trend in the United States that is driving market expansion is a focus on sustainable operations and products. However, raw material price volatility is one of the reasons limiting the growth of the RTA furniture market in the United States.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Distribution Channel

The home segment's RTA furniture market share will expand significantly in the United States. In the home, RTA furniture can be found in living rooms, bedrooms, and other spaces. Aside from essential furniture, this type of furniture also includes decorative items. In addition, new styles and designs that take up the least amount of space while providing optimum comfort are in high demand.

Due to the creation of numerous startups, the country is also seeing a surge in the number of home offices. As a result, these factors are contributing to an increase in the use of RTA furniture in the house.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70422

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our RTA furniture market in the US report covers the following areas:

Story continues

This study identifies the focus on sustainable operations and offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the RTA furniture market in the US growth during the next few years.

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Ashcomm LLC

AWA Cabinets and Countertops

BESTAR Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Euro Style Inc.

Flexa4Dreams AS

Home Reserve LLC

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Sauder Woodworking Co.

Simplicity Sofas Inc.

South Shore Industries Ltd.

Tvilum AS

Walmart Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the RTA furniture market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the RTA furniture market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the RTA furniture market in the us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the RTA furniture market in the US vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hybrid Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

RTA Furniture Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.85 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, AWA Cabinets and Countertops, BESTAR Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexa4Dreams AS, Home Reserve LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Nova LifeStyle Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Simplicity Sofas Inc., South Shore Industries Ltd., Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ashcomm LLC

10.4 BESTAR Inc.

10.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

10.6 Euro Style Inc.

10.7 Flexa4Dreams AS

10.8 Inter IKEA Holding BV

10.9 Nova LifeStyle Inc.

10.10 Sauder Woodworking Co.

10.11 Tvilum AS

10.12 Walmart Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rta-furniture-market-in-the-us-to-record-a-cagr-of-2-69--rapid-growth-in-urbanization-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301530362.html

SOURCE Technavio