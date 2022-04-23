RTA Furniture Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 2.69% | Rapid Growth in Urbanization to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RTA Furniture Market Share in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 2.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.
One of the major factors driving the RTA furniture market in the United States is the increasing rise of urbanization. Another trend in the United States that is driving market expansion is a focus on sustainable operations and products. However, raw material price volatility is one of the reasons limiting the growth of the RTA furniture market in the United States.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Distribution Channel
The home segment's RTA furniture market share will expand significantly in the United States. In the home, RTA furniture can be found in living rooms, bedrooms, and other spaces. Aside from essential furniture, this type of furniture also includes decorative items. In addition, new styles and designs that take up the least amount of space while providing optimum comfort are in high demand.
Due to the creation of numerous startups, the country is also seeing a surge in the number of home offices. As a result, these factors are contributing to an increase in the use of RTA furniture in the house.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70422
RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our RTA furniture market in the US report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the focus on sustainable operations and offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the RTA furniture market in the US growth during the next few years.
RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Ashcomm LLC
AWA Cabinets and Countertops
BESTAR Inc.
Dorel Industries Inc.
Euro Style Inc.
Flexa4Dreams AS
Home Reserve LLC
Inter IKEA Holding BV
Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.
Nova LifeStyle Inc.
Sauder Woodworking Co.
Simplicity Sofas Inc.
South Shore Industries Ltd.
Tvilum AS
Walmart Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist the RTA furniture market in the US growth during the next five years
Estimation of the RTA furniture market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the RTA furniture market in the us
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the RTA furniture market in the US vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
RTA Furniture Market Scope in the US
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.69%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.85
Regional analysis
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ashcomm LLC, AWA Cabinets and Countertops, BESTAR Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexa4Dreams AS, Home Reserve LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Nova LifeStyle Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Simplicity Sofas Inc., South Shore Industries Ltd., Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
