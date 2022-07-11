RTA Outdoor Living Calls on the Public to Choose Next Outdoor Kitchen Design

"Choose Our Next Design" Contest Features Options from Real Housewife of NJ, HGTV Host and Lead Designer at Yardzen; Prizes Include Grills, Pizza Oven and More

GREENLAND, N.H., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With BBQing and outdoor cooking top of mind across the country with summer in full swing, RTA Outdoor Living (www.RTAOutdoorLiving.com), the leader in custom prefabricated outdoor kitchens and cooking appliances, today announced that it is calling on the public to choose the company's next outdoor kitchen design. Consumers that pick the winning design will be eligible to win prizes including grills, a pizza oven and more. Everyone that votes will also receive early access to the new design and exclusive discounts.

RTA Outdoor has enlisted some of the top names in design to contribute their own take on an outdoor kitchen. Designs have been submitted from Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (design concept: Cubed Outdoor Kitchen); Mike Pyle, landscape designer and co-host of HGTV's Inside Out (design concept: Catalina-style finish); and Kevin Lenhart, designer director at Yardzen, a custom landscape design company and build platform (Design concept: Open-style bar). All designs can be seen and voted upon at Choose Our Next Design Contest - RTA Outdoor Living

The deadline to enter the contest is Sunday, July 24 at 11:59PM PT. The winning design will be announced on August 1. Those that vote for the winning design and follow RTA Outdoor Living on Instagram (@rtaoutdoorliving) will receive a 10% discount off the new design, plus early access, and are eligible for prizes including:

Grand Prize : Coyote 30" S-Series Grill (value: $4,249.00 cart model / $3,049.00 built-in) plus 50% off an outdoor kitchen (value approx. $8,000.00, based on avg. order value of $16,000)

Second Prize: Solo Pi Pizza Oven , dual fuel with kit (value: $894.99)

Third Prize: Coyote Portable Grill (value: $599.00)

"It's time for the public to have a say in the type of outdoor kitchen they want and we are proud to partner with Dolores, Mike and Yarden to provide three new design options," said Jayme Muller, Brand Manager at RTA Outdoor Living. "Each design is unique and everyone that votes has a chance to win some great prizes and help choose the next outdoor kitchen that will be available from coast to coast."

"I come from a big, Italian family, so I love the cubed kitchen design, as I'm able to watch everybody enjoy everything that I'm making," said Dolores Catania. "That's why I want to enter my kitchen design into the RTA Outdoor Living kitchen design competition. Make sure you vote for mine, because mine should win. I love it and so will you!"

ABOUT RTA OUTDOOR LIVING

RTA (ready-to-assemble) Outdoor Living was born from a desire to empower homeowners to create ideal outdoor spaces that encourage gathering and human connection. Our outdoor living features, manufactured in the heartland of America—Cambridge City, Indiana—achieve this purpose. At its core, RTA's product line is a simplified alternative to outdoor masonry. Through this approach, we avoid the high costs associated with building outdoor kitchens from scratch. Our easy-to-install options make the luxury of an outdoor grill island attainable to everyone. More information is at www.RTAOutdoorLiving.com

