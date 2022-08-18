The RTC to Open Public Service and Military Training Center in Texas

Image

The Regional Training Center (The RTC) and the Reveille Peak Ranch Have Partnered to Provide Training to Local, State, and Federal Government Agencies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RTC (formally the Los Angeles County Regional Training Center), America's leading UAS innovator and California's largest certified UAS trainer, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Reveille Peak Ranch and UAS proving grounds in Burnet, Texas, to create the premier robotics and governmental training venue in the United States.

"This may be the perfect marriage. To aggregate the infinite training possibilities of Reveille Peak Ranch with the curriculum and instruction of the RTC into one is an absolute game-changer in government training. This will make us all even better," said Kris Allshouse, Executive Director, the RTC.

"Reveille ranch gives us the ability to integrate every aspect of tactical operations into our specialized training programs. Having a beautiful new classroom and offices near Austin allows us to reach more clients with our entire training catalog. I'm just thrilled," said Chris Bouse, Chairman of the Board.

Reveille Peak Ranch enjoys the designation by NIST, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, as the only facility in North America to support unmanned aerial, small ground tactical, and underwater NIST robotic test methods, including embedded NIST storable scenario test methods. "Now with the relocation of RTC's corporate headquarters to Reveille Peak, we are honored to support their endeavors to offer world-class robotics training to public safety, DoD, and the private sector here at Reveille Peak," said Vol Montgomery, CEO of Reveille Peak Ranch.

About Reveille Peak Ranch

Reveille Peak Ranch is a world-class destination balancing its heritage as a 100+ year working cattle ranch with outdoor adventure enthusiasts and public safety and DoD personnel. For more information on Outdoor Adventure, please go to www.rprtexas.com.

For more information about our public safety and military support, please email info@rprtexas.com or visit our soon-to-be-launched Reveille Proving Ground's website www.reveillepg.com.

About the RTC

The Regional Training Center (www.thertc.org/) is an ideologically driven non-profit that was expressly created to enable public safety agencies to be the absolute best in the world at a cost true to taxpayers. We are mission-centered and apply intelligent innovation and flexibility to bring consultation and course presentation that is precisely focused with measurable outcomes. All our training is built upon our proprietary 85% Rule© of course design and classroom facilitation with material deeply embedded in students by using our RRAC Positive Coaching Model©. Each instructor is vetted and brings the experience of having been sought by public and private sector entities because of their training prowess.

The Regional Training Center flight training courses can be found on the Khepra GSA Contractor Catalog. For more information, visit www.lacrtc.org/gsa.

Contact The Regional Training Center for additional information at (760) 990-1433 or administrator@thertc.org.

