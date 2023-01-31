RTE breakfast cereal market to grow by 5.43% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: expanding vegan population base will drive growth -Technavio
Vendors: 15+, Including Alara Wholefoods Ltd. | Associated British Foods Plc | B and G Foods Inc. | Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd. | Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. | Calbee Inc. | Food For Life Baking Co. Inc. | General Mills Inc. | Kellogg Co. | Mohan Meakin Ltd. | Mornflake | mymuesli AG | Nestle SA | Orkla ASA | Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. | PepsiCo Inc. | Post Holdings Inc. | Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd. | The Hain Celestial Group Inc. | WW International Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Corn, Wheat, Rice, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
The global RTE breakfast cereal market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the RTE breakfast cereal market was valued at USD 13,831.53 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,990.54 million. The RTE breakfast cereal market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,697.8 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.67%, according to Technavio.
RTE breakfast cereal market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global RTE breakfast cereal market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Global RTE breakfast cereal market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Increasing demand for RTE breakfast cereals
Expanding vegan population base
Product launches
KEY challenges -
Fluctuations in food prices
Rise in food safety concerns
Stringent government regulations
What are the key data covered in this RTE breakfast cereal market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RTE breakfast cereal market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the RTE breakfast cereal market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the RTE Breakfast Cereal Market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RTE breakfast cereal market vendors
RTE breakfast cereal market scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5,697.8 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.43
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mohan Meakin Ltd., Mornflake, mymuesli AG, Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WW International Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global RTE breakfast cereal market 2017 - 2021
4.2 By Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Rice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alara Wholefoods Ltd.
12.4 Associated British Foods Plc
12.5 B and G Foods Inc.
12.6 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
12.7 Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.
12.8 General Mills Inc.
12.9 Kellogg Co.
12.10 Mornflake
12.11 mymuesli AG
12.12 Nestle SA
12.13 Orkla ASA
12.14 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
12.15 PepsiCo Inc.
12.16 Post Holdings Inc.
12.17 Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
