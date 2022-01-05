U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.27
    -0.58 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    -17.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    -0.40 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1740
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,641.03
    -2,503.14 (-5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.32
    -75.27 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,071.89
    -260.27 (-0.89%)
     

RTF: Bureau of Land Management plan to remove 19,000 wild horses from range 'excessive, irresponsible'

·4 min read

LOMPOC, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation on Wednesday criticized a plan by the Bureau of Land Management to remove "at least" a record 19,000 wild horses and burros from their home ranges during Fiscal Year 2022. The BLM also said it would treat 2,300 wild horses and burros with what it described in a press release as "various forms of fertility control."

This comes on the heels of removing 13,666 wild horses and burros from their home ranges while treating with fertility control just 1,160 in Fiscal Year 2021. The agency estimated there were about 86,000 horses on BLM-managed public lands in March 2021.

"These removals are excessive and irresponsible -- not least because BLM is not equipped or prepared to care for another 19,000 captive wild horses and burros," said Neda DeMayo, president of Return to Freedom (RTF), a national nonprofit wild horse advocacy organization. "The agency's short-term holding corrals are already overcrowded. Relocating captured wild horses to more natural and cost-effective pastureland is the very least that BLM could do for wild horses and burros that were promised protection under the law."

Of the more than 58,000 captive wild horses and burros in off-range government facilities, nearly 19,000 are languishing in overcrowded corrals instead on more natural public or leased private pastureland that costs taxpayers about half as much per horse.

BLM is following an aggressive removal plan put forward to Congress in 2020, a plan focused on reaching an arbitrarily low "Appropriate Management Level" of fewer than 27,000 wild horses and burros across 10 states before implementing fertility in a real way.

"The use of safe, proven and humane fertility control to phase out future removals is long overdue," DeMayo said. "Congress must continue to hold BLM's feet to the fire on its implementation. Otherwise, the agency will continue throwing good money after bad, removing wild horses and burros from their home ranges while failing to address reproduction.

"If mares are not treated with fertility control to slow reproduction on the range and released, even in emergency situations, these roundups will be followed by the increases to the herd populations, and then, as usual, BLM returning to remove and place more wild horses alongside more than 58,000 already in off-range holding."

RTF supports the use of PZP, a non-hormonal form of fertility control it has used at its American Wild Horse Sanctuary with 91-98% efficacy, allowing mares and stallions to live together in natural family bands with responsibility managing the sanctuary's numbers.

BLM is increasingly using a fertility control vaccine known as GonaCon-Equine. Because GonaCon interrupts the hormone cascade, it may cause other behavioral changes that would affect herd dynamics. As such, RTF would like to see more studies to ensure that GonaCon meets the parameters of ethical and thoughtful wildlife fertility control.

RTF also opposes BLM's increased use of IUDs in mares and has strongly opposed BLM's past attempts to use dangerous, painful and costly surgical sterilization of mares, successfully suing the agency in 2021 over its planned use of such surgeries.

While BLM works to stabilize herd numbers through the use of fertility control, RTF contends that the agency must also begin viewing Herd Management Areas in a more holistic way. The agency should take into consideration the full impact of the multiple uses required by law and allocate an equitable share of resources to the wild horses and burros. As it stands, privately owned livestock vastly outnumber wild horses and burros even on the Herd Management Areas set aside for them.

Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation (RTF) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to wild horse preservation through sanctuary, education, conservation, and advocacy since 1998. It also operates the American Wild Horse Sanctuary at three California locations, caring for 500 wild horses and burros. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates about wild horses and burros on the range and at our sanctuary.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtf-bureau-of-land-management-plan-to-remove-19-000-wild-horses-from-range-excessive-irresponsible-301455111.html

SOURCE Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation

Recommended Stories

  • Another Round of Covid Stimulus?

    As the omicron variant of the coronavirus drives a record surge in Covid-19 cases, some members of Congress have held early discussions about another round of economic stimulus. The Washington Post’s Tony Romm was first to report that Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) have been leading talks about a new business-focused stimulus in recent weeks and last month outlined a roughly $68 billion proposal that could include new funding and also repurpose some previously approved spending.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    Among the leaders in this niche is Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), and it has seen sharp revenue growth since it went public in early 2021. Here's why Affirm is a growth stock to consider for the long term. If the customer is approved, Affirm provides a range of fixed-installment payment options based on the cost and any interest charged.

  • FuelCell Energy stock leads fuel cell peers in losses, after tepid endorsement from KeyBanc analyst

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. sank 8.8% in afternoon trading Wednesday, to lead its fuel cell peers in losses, after a relatively tepid endorsement of the fuel cell company by KeyBanc Capital analyst Leo Mariani, who cited smaller revenue and less visibility on near-term growth compared with its peers. And while Mariani is positive on fuel cell industry for the long term, he believes it could take years before they become competitive relative to traditional energy sources. Mariani started cover

  • The Big Reason Uranium Stocks Surged Today

    Here's how some of the top-performing uranium stocks were faring as of 1:43 p.m. ET Wednesday. Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, has around 12% of the world's uranium resources but accounted for 43% of the global uranium supply in 2019, according to the World Nuclear Association. The nation produces and supplies nearly all of its uranium through the government-owned company, Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium-producing company.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in January

    Infrastructure investments can be incredibly lucrative over the long term. These three look like great options this month.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in January

    First Solar has been around long enough that it doesn't garner a lot of headlines anymore, but it looks like a solid buy now.

  • Could Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian Make EVs the Best-Performing Industry of 2022?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 production and delivery numbers on Sunday, blowing expectations out of the water and launching the stock to within striking distance of its all-time high. Tesla's share price shot up over 14% on the day, which had beneficial ripple effects extending to EV names like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). With such a hot start to the year, could EVs be 2022's best-performing industry?

  • Biden 'Overpromised and Underdelivered' on Climate. Now, Trouble Looms in 2022.

    WASHINGTON — As the new year opens, President Joe Biden faces an increasingly narrow path to fulfill his ambitious goal of slashing the greenhouse gases generated by the United States that are helping to warm the planet to dangerous levels. His Build Back Better Act, which contains $555 billion in proposed climate action, is in limbo on Capitol Hill. The Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case in February that could significantly restrict his authority to regulate the carbon dioxide that spe

  • New GM electric truck faces competition and skeptical buyers

    The competition among U.S. automakers for a still-small pool of consumers seeking electric vehicles is quickly intensifying. General Motors, normally the top-selling U.S. automaker, officially unveiled the Chevrolet Silverado EV Wednesday with a virtual press conference at the CES gadget show. Work truck versions go on sale in the spring of next year, followed in the fall by a high-end consumer version.

  • China Stocks Suffer Worst Start Since 2019 on Profit Taking

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares had their worst start to the new year since 2019, as investors took profit on some of their most successful bets in 2021. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe benchmark CSI 300 index cl

  • SCE Files Bold Plan to Accelerate Transition to Healthier, Clean Energy Homes

    Building electrification plan will reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help meet California’s carbon neutrality goals

  • Solar benefits hampered by net metering

    Solar benefits hampered by net metering rules that places greater costs on working class and poorer customers

  • Latest game and fishing survey provides startling insight on local wildlife habitats

    This fall a couple of important Game and Fish Department survey results were assessed

  • Voice of the people: Net metering improves solar ROI

    The flourishing new solar industry has stimulated the economy with excellent well-paying jobs. What could possibly be the downside?

  • Whatcom farmers call for these immediate Nooksack flood, water solutions

    Critical projects will protect families, fish and farms – but will require community-wide collaboration, advocacy group says in its opinion column.

  • Black & Veatch Report: Renewable Energy Integration Key to Asia's Decarbonization, Energy Transition

    Net zero strategies require more integrated generation, transmission and distribution solutions

  • 30 Years and Millions of Fish Later, He's Still Finding Ways to Help Florida

    Duke Energy’s Crystal River Mariculture Center celebrated 30 years in 2021 with nearly 5 million fish released in Florida’s waters and plans to do more

  • OSU website lets you get to know Oregon Coast gray whales by name

    Oregon State University researchers have made it easier to learn about the gray whales who often visit the state's coastline.

  • California adopts drought rules outlawing water wasting, with fines of up to $500

    California's latest drought rules prohibit running sprinklers after rain or overwatering that sends runoff coursing into city streets.