U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,784.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,706.00
    +31.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,242.50
    -33.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.40
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.84
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.99
    +0.39 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7740
    -0.3520 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,727.33
    +220.23 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.96
    +19.61 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.72
    +14.57 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

RTG Announces Philippines Lifts the Open Pit Mining Ban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

Announcement to the Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange

SUBIACO, WESTERN AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (" RTG ", the " Company ") (TSX:RTG)(ASX:RTG) is pleased to announce that Secretary Roy Cimatu of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (" DENR ") signed Department Administrative Order No. 2021-40 on 23 December 2021, lifting the four-year-old ban on the open-pit method of mining for copper, gold, silver, and complex ores in the country.

The DENR order covers all mining tenement holders that will adopt a surface mining method and sets strict conditions and requirements for those that would use the open-pit method to ensure all mining is undertaken to world's best practices. We are pleased with the DENR's continued efforts to encourage the mining industry. The Mabilo Project developed in line with the DENR's directives, has the capacity to stimulate economic growth in the local communities, the Province in which the project is located and the Philippines more broadly.

The lifting of the ban, according to the DENR order, is meant to "revitalize the mining industry and usher in significant economic benefits to the country by providing raw materials for the construction and development of other industries and by increasing employment opportunities in rural areas."

ABOUT RTG MINING INC

RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having recently received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.

RTG also has a number of exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to but during these uncertain times the primary focus is on advancing the Mabilo Project.

RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected international investors as shareholders including Franklin Templeton, Equinox Partners and Sun Valley.

ENQUIRIES

Australian Contact
President & CEO - Justine Magee

Tel: +61 8 6489 2900
Fax: +61 8 6489 2920
Email: jmagee@rtgmining.com

US Contact
Investor Relations - Jaime Wells

+1 970 640 0611

jwells@rtgmining.com

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

Date: 5 January 2022

Authorised for release by: By the Board of Directors

CAUTIONARY NOTE STATEMENT

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this announcement, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements made or implied relating to the anticipated timing, closing, size, structure of and exemptions utilized under the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing of the shareholder meeting to approve Tranche 2 of the Private Placement, the Company's opportunities to diversify its Philippine interests and to participate in the redevelopment of the Panguna Mine in Bougainville, the Company's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, the Company's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, plans for further exploration. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RTG's expectations include uncertainties related to market conditions and demand for the Private Placement, the receipt of requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals, fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of RTG's mineral projects; the need to obtain additional financing to develop RTG's mineral projects; the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for RTG's mineral projects and other risks and uncertainties as discussed in RTG's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and detailed from time to time in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. The forward‐looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. RTG will not release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward‐looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Canada and Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

SOURCE: RTG Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681037/RTG-Announces-Philippines-Lifts-the-Open-Pit-Mining-Ban

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    For the second straight day, the share price of otherwise popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell on Tuesday. BioNTech is, it nearly goes without saying by now, the co-developer of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine with pharmacuetical sector powerhouse Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Both companies saw their share prices rise precipitously, more or less in line with the exploding popularity and widespread use of Comirnaty following the Food and Drug Administration's initial granting of an EUA for the vaccine in December 2020.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why Adobe Stock Lost 15% in December

    Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) pulled back last month after the software giant known for products like Photoshop and its Creative Cloud offered disappointing guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. As you can see from the chart below, the stock's sharpest drop during the month came after its earnings report came out on Dec. 16. On Dec. 16, Adobe stock fell 10.2% after the company missed the mark in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. Beyond Meat stock jumped 8.2% to $66.67 in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Tencent sells shares of Southeast Asia's biggest technology company, spooking investors as it trims portfolio for the second time in two weeks

    Tencent Holdings reduced its stake in Southeast Asia's most valuable technology company Sea Limited, spooking investors with its second divestment in as many weeks as it trims its sprawling investment portfolio amid China's antitrust clampdown. Shares of China's largest technology company fell by as much as 4.2 per cent in Hong Kong trading, their biggest intraday drop in more than three months, after Tencent sold 14.5 million American depository shares (ADS) of Sea at the low end of a price ran

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • Apple stock ‘is overpriced right now, and significantly so’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's $3 trillion market cap, Nvidia's ARM deal, and other tech stocks.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal Nearly Doubles Alibaba Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as chairman, nearly doubled its holding of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares in recent months. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.