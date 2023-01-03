RTG Medical Names Fishburn Vice President of Healthcare Staffing

RTG Medical

FREMONT, Neb., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTG Medical (Fremont, NE) is proud to announce that Paul Fishburn has been named Vice President of Healthcare Staffing. Karna Dam, Community Engagement Representative noted that “Paul has a broad understanding of the industry and a management style that is inspiring and motivating. His experience mixed with a natural sense of mutual respect for co-workers makes him the perfect fit for this position.”



Fishburn brings an extraordinary resume to this position that will help lead RTG Medical’s Sales Team, magnifying the production of the rapidly growing company. Fishburn brings 16-years of industry experience beginning as an Account Manager, moving into leadership roles within C & A Industries and most recently serving as the Director of RTG Medical’s Major Accounts and Interim Director of the Long-Term Care Division. “I am excited and humbled to be stepping into the role as Vice President of Healthcare Staffing at RTG Medical. We have a very bright future in front of us! The sky is the limit! Onward and upward!” said Fishburn.

RTG Medical is led by Charlie Janssen, President and CEO and Chief Operations Officer, Jeremy Guenthner. Founded in 2001, RTG Medical is a veteran-owned healthcare staffing company. The RTG Medical team works every day to alleviate the national healthcare provider shortage by matching the highest-quality traveling healthcare professionals with facilities across the country.

In addition to being a six-time Inc. 5000 recipient for Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies, RTG Medical is proud to have been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as a 2021 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, three-time Baird Holm LLP Best Places to Work in Omaha; sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber and two-time Excellence in Philanthropy sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber. Focusing on company culture and employee wellness, RTG Medical was recognized as Merit Award’s 2022 Gold Medal recipient for Healthcare.

RTG Medical’s Chief Operations Officer, Jeremy Guenthner shared that “We are in a very competitive industry driven by passionate people. If that is mishandled with a void or deficit of leadership, it can often lead to stress and chaos. When we began our process of searching for the leader of our core healthcare staffing division we were looking for someone who could execute vision, but also could bring calm to the room. We were looking for someone who brings a level of maturity that could see the big picture and lead with a steady hand. Someone with an instinct for timing in knowing when it is time to patiently wait as well as know when it’s time to act. We were looking for someone who could challenge norms and stretch others to grow in ways that they may not initially be comfortable with.

We were very fortunate to have our leader already under our roof. Paul Fishburn is a calm leader that I am confident offers a peace to potential storms, level-headed thinking, and challenges the norms that define the way things have always been done. I am very excited to watch and work with Paul to see the new heights that his leadership brings to RTG Medical in 2023 and the years to come.”

For more information about RTG Medical visit: https://rtgmedical.com

