RTI International Delegation Convening at COP27 in Egypt to Present Climate Change Research

·2 min read

The team, including leading RTI climate experts, will join negotiations as official observers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top climate experts from RTI International, a nonprofit research institute and leading international development organization, will contribute to climate action at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, beginning Nov. 7. The event brings together leaders and representatives from more than 190 countries as well as scientists, researchers and implementers to discuss ways to develop and scale climate smart solutions.

"To drive real change, climate solutions must be locally led, grounded in science and data, and take a long-term view," said Paul Weisenfeld, executive vice president for international development and head of RTI's delegation. "With deep expertise in research, technology development, and implementation, RTI is committed to addressing the full spectrum of climate challenges in pursuit of a more sustainable and equitable future."

COP27 is focused on implementing the global climate commitments made to date by the international community. RTI's delegation will serve in an official observer capacity and present on a range of research findings including locally led solutions, nature-based solutions, climate mitigation, climate finance, climate adaptation and climate resilience.

"Climate action is urgent," said Robyn Camp, RTI associate director, energy and climate. "COP27 is an opportunity to harness commitments to prevent, mitigate and minimize the effects of future impacts. Our delegation of experts from RTI's Center for Climate Solutions will connect with other participants to help scale proven and innovative climate solutions that will reduce emissions and build resilience to climate change."

RTI experts are available for interviews on a wide range of climate research topics including decarbonization, urbanization, ocean plastics, food security, greenhouse gas mitigation, environmental conservation, humanitarian relief, impacts on health outcomes and equity, and more.

Since the first COP in 1995, countries have met regularly to discuss how to stabilize and reduce the amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere to avoid human-induced climate disasters. COPs are an opportunity for climate scientists, researchers and implementers from around the world to come together to collaborate, share best practices and advance solutions for achieving the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Read Camp's Insights Blog on what to expect at COP27

Learn more about RTI 's Center for Climate Solutions

Learn more about RTI's international development work

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

Media Contact:
RTI Media Relations
348158@email4pr.com
919-708-8205

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rti-international-delegation-convening-at-cop27-in-egypt-to-present-climate-change-research-301669716.html

SOURCE RTI International

