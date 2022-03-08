U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

RTI Presents “Realizing Digital Transformation in Surgical Robotics and Intelligent Medical Devices” Complimentary Webinar

Real-Time Innovations (RTI)
·2 min read
Real-Time Innovations (RTI)
Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

RTI Market Development Manager for Healthcare to Discuss the Importance of a Distributed Software Framework for Medical Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced it is co-hosting a complimentary webinar, “Realizing Digital Transformation in Surgical Robotics and Intelligent Medical Devices.”

Next-generation healthcare systems promise to deliver more targeted treatments, improve patient outcomes, and lower costs. This vision is becoming a reality as surgical robotic systems transform into intelligent digital ecosystems that integrate imaging, visualization and data.

However, the healthcare industry is faced with significant challenges to accelerate and realize the potential of intelligence and autonomy across the device ecosystem. The increasing complexity of data connectivity impedes time to market and scalability, therefore making interoperability with both legacy and new systems more challenging. State-of-the-art connectivity software is needed to enable the development of flexible systems and address the demanding and simultaneous requirements for reliability, cybersecurity, and performance.

In this webinar, Darren Porras, Market Development Manager for Healthcare at RTI will explore industry challenges and the role a distributed software framework plays in accelerating the development and evolution of intelligent medical devices. The discussion will be moderated by Brandon Lewis, Editor-in-Chief at Embedded Computing Design. Additionally, attendees will learn about new, emerging technologies that allow the disparate devices of surgical robots, imaging and radiation therapy systems, and critical care applications to all work together as one integrated system, in real-time.

Event Details:

  • What: “Realizing Digital Transformation in Surgical Robotics and Intelligent Medical Devices” complimentary webinar

  • When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. CT/11:00 a.m. ET

  • Where: Virtual

  • Speaker: Darren Porras, Market Development Manager for Healthcare at RTI

  • Moderator: Brandon Lewis, Editor-in-Chief at Embedded Computing Design

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: https://bit.ly/3vDph9T.

About RTI
Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

Media Contacts:
Madeline Kalicka
Karbo Communications for RTI
rti@karbocom.com

Tiffany Yang
Public Relations, RTI
tyang@rti.com


