RTX Corporation Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

Investors in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.2% to close at US$89.49 following the release of its yearly results. RTX missed revenue estimates by 6.0%, coming in atUS$69b, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.23 beat expectations, coming in 3.1% ahead of analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

After the latest results, the 19 analysts covering RTX are now predicting revenues of US$78.6b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a decent 14% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 91% to US$4.26. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$79.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$94.01. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values RTX at US$112 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$75.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that RTX's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect RTX to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple RTX analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with RTX (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

