RTX Corporation Just Recorded A 38% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat forecasts, with revenue of US$19b, some 4.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.28, 38% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from RTX's 22 analysts is for revenues of US$78.8b in 2024. This reflects a meaningful 11% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 64% to US$4.29. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$78.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.24 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$104, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic RTX analyst has a price target of US$120 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$85.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await RTX shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the RTX's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that RTX's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect RTX to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for RTX going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for RTX that you should be aware of.

