RTX Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of RTX Corp

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) recently announced a dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on 2023-12-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into RTX Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does RTX Corp Do?

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon. It has a balanced exposure as a supplier to both commercial aerospace manufacturers and the defense market. RTX Corp operates through three main segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon, offering a wide range of products from aerospace systems to military hardware and technology.

A Glimpse at RTX Corp's Dividend History

RTX Corp has a strong track record of maintaining consistent dividend payments since 1985, with distributions occurring quarterly. This history reflects the company's commitment to providing regular returns to its shareholders.

Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share that helps track historical trends.

Breaking Down RTX Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

At present, RTX Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.95%, indicating anticipated dividend increases in the coming year.

Over the past three years, RTX Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -9.80%, which improved to -6.90% per annum over a five-year period.

Based on RTX Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of RTX Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.99%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a critical metric for assessing dividend sustainability. It indicates the proportion of earnings allocated to dividends. RTX Corp's dividend payout ratio as of 2023-09-30 is 1.05, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends.

Additionally, RTX Corp's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, reflecting fair profitability and a consistent track record of net profits over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must exhibit strong growth metrics. RTX Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook.

RTX Corp's revenue model is reflected in its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate. However, its average annual revenue growth rate of -4.90% is lower than approximately 71.32% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate is also a vital indicator of its ability to increase earnings. RTX Corp's earnings have grown by an average of -4.70% per year, which is lower than approximately 62.56% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on RTX Corp's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, while RTX Corp has a history of consistent dividend payments and a reasonable yield, the negative dividend growth rates and payout ratio over 1 raise questions about the long-term sustainability of its dividend. The company's profitability and growth metrics offer some reassurance, but investors should closely monitor these aspects. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener for further research.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

