RTX Plans to Refinance Loan That Bankrolled $10 Billion Buyback

(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp. is planning to refinance a short-term loan that’s covering the cost of its $10 billion share buyback with longer-maturity debt, a spokesperson for the company said.

The aerospace and defense manufacturer last week announced the stock buyback, which is being funded by a short-term bridge loan, as it contends with a widening effort to check for potentially flawed components in its Pratt & Whitney jet engine division.

The RTX spokesperson said the company is planning to refinance the bridge loan in the “really near term” with longer-term debt, such as bonds, loans or a combination of the two.

The use of a bridge loan for a buyback was unusual, said Matt Woodruff, an analyst with CreditSights Inc. He expects the company to pay it off in 90 days, before the rate increases.

Both Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings reduced the outlook on RTX’s rating to negative from stable due to its debt load.

