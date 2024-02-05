Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,942.81
    -15.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,380.12
    -274.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,597.68
    -31.28 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.24
    -25.49 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.70
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.30
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    -0.0049 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1640
    +0.1310 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0094 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6410
    +0.3330 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,660.52
    +62.87 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.86
    -2.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,354.16
    +196.14 (+0.54%)
     

RTX receives subpoenas from SEC over engine issue

Reuters
54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

(Reuters) - RTX Corp received subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over an investigation related to disclosures in 2023 regarding use of powder metal in engines manufactured by its subsidiary Pratt and Whitney.

The defense contractor's regulatory filing showed on Monday that it was cooperating with the SEC on the investigation.

Pratt and Whitney called for an inspection drive last year to check for potentially flawed components, related to a powder metal use, in its geared turbofan jet engines.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Advertisement