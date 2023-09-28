Do RTX's (NYSE:RTX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like RTX (NYSE:RTX). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is RTX Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

RTX has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, RTX's EPS soared from US$3.02 to US$3.83, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 27%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. RTX maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.1% to US$71b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of RTX's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are RTX Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of RTX, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$106m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is RTX Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into RTX's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in RTX's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Even so, be aware that RTX is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

