RUA Life Sciences plc's (LON:RUA) Shift From Loss To Profit

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The UK£2.5m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£2.0m on 31 March 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on RUA Life Sciences' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering RUA Life Sciences, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of UK£435k in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of RUA Life Sciences' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

